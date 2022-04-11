EXPLAINER: Where do US opioid trials, settlements stand?

Attorney General for the State of West Virginia Patrick Morrisey gives opening arguments Monday, April 4, 2022. on the first day of the trial against Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allergan and their family of companies accused of misrepresenting the risks and benefits of opioids, in the Kanawha County Courthouse in Charleston, W.Va. (Kenny Kemp/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)