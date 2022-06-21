FILE - People build a model of the business tower Lakhta Centre, at the headquarters of Russian gas monopoly Gazprom, filling the frame with stones, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 9, 2022. It's not a summer heat wave that's making European leaders and businesses sweat. It's fear that Russia's manipulation of natural gas supplies will lead to an economic and political crisis next winter. Or, in the worst case, even sooner. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)