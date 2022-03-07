Event honor Col. Sutherland

Volunteers have begun working behind the scenes for a fundraising golf tournament celebrating the life of Colonel Bruce R. Sutherland.
Sutherland was an esteemed community leader who passed away in December. Proceeds will go to two organizations he actively volunteered for and supported, namely, the Historical Association of Lewiston and the Museum and the VFW Downriver Post 7487 Scholarship Fund.
The tournament will be held on Monday, May 16 at the Niagara Frontier Golf Club, 1058 Lake Rd, Youngstown, NY. Registration begins at 10am, with lunch at 11am, and a shotgun start at 12 noon. Dinner and awards will follow.
To play, the donation is $140 per golfer. Individual golfers are welcomed and will be assigned to teams looking for extra players. The $140 donation includes green fees, carts, lunch, dinner and refreshments on the course. A driving range and putting greens will be open for participants to practice. For those looking to attend the dinner only, the donation is $35.
A unique aspect of the tournament includes a $1000 putting contest that everyone can join, both golfers and non-golfers alike. The putting contest is being sponsored by Deal Realty and the Simonson family. Donation is $20 for 4 putts. Everyone who sinks a putt will share equally in the $1000 cash giveaway.
If only one person make the putt, he/she will walk away with the entire $1000. Players can enter as many times as they want. The more you putt, the better your chances.
Players and/or sponsors interested in participating can call the Lewiston Museum at 716-754-4214 for more information or to register over the phone. Registration forms for players and sponsors can also be found online at www.historiclewiston.org. Info and forms can also be obtained by emailing: editor@historiclewiston.org.
