Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 22F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%.