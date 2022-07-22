Another era has ended on Main Street in Niagara Falls.
The owners of the Main Street Cafe - a staple on the strip for the past 31 years - closed the restaurant for good on Friday.
The owners announced the move in a Facebook post.
"We are sorry to say after 31 years we will be closing our doors," the message read. "We want to thank all the support we got threw out the 31 years of service we have been open."
The restaurant, located at 2021 Main St., has for years been one of the few remaining open businesses on the northern end of what was once one of the most thriving business districts in the city.
"Thank you all for your support, come down and say goodbye one last time," the owners noted on Facebook.
