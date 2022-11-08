ALBANY — A tight race for governor, hard-fought congressional contests and the largest environmental bond act in New York history will be decided Tuesday in a crucial midterm election.
State Assembly and Senate races will also be determined in an election in which nearly 1.2 million New Yorkers have already participated through early voting.
It is the first election in New York since pandemic restrictions were eased. For many voters, the featured attraction will be the unusually close battle for the governor’s office, with GOP nominee Lee Zeldin, a 42-year-old Long Island congressman, challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul, the Democrat who succeeded Andrew Cuomo in August 2021, mid-way through his third term.
Several polls have shown Zeldin within striking distance of Hochul despite the Democrats’ lopsided advantage with voter enrollment.
Campaigning down to the wire, Zeldin told reporters in New York City that Suffolk County, where he resides with his family, produced, “near presidential-level turnout” for early voting. That, he said, bodes well for his campaign, while he insisted turnout was “depressed” in some New York City neighborhoods known for supporting Democratic candidates.
Hochul, also campaigning in New York City, argued the early voting patterns favor her candidacy.
Hochul took a swipe at Zeldin’s focus on the state’s rising crime statistics, accusing him of “fear mongering.”
“He has been hyperventilating, trying to scare people for months,” argued Hochul, who had spent 6 1/2 years as lieutenant governor under Cuomo.
As for Zeldin, Republicans haven’t been so optimistic for a candidate since former Gov. George Pataki won a third term in Albany in 2002. No GOP candidate has won a statewide election since.
After reviewing early voting data for each county, Gerard Kassar, chairman of the state Conservative Party and an enthusiastic Zeldin supporter, told CNHI that the statistics suggest Hochul may fail to generate the level of support Democratic candidates typically get from New York City voters.
‘He’s definitely got a chance to pull this off,” Kassar said of Zeldin.”We had taken the view that early voting for the Democratic Party would have been higher.”
Judith Hunter, chairwoman of the state Rural Democratic Conference, had a different take on the early voting tallies.
“The numbers show you that Democrats are really energized,” Hunter said. “Even in places where Republicans have traditionally held sway, it’s clear that the Republican Party has become an extremist, destabilizing force. and voters should be concerned by that.”
The key themes dominating Hochul’s campaign messaging have been her support for abortion rights while portraying Zeldin as an “extreme” threat to women’s choice in reproductive decisions.
Zeldin, meanwhile, has emphasized concerns with taxes, inflation and public safety, issues that polls show rank higher on the list of voter concerns than abortion. He favors allowing judges handling arraignments to remand defendants to jail if they deem them dangerous to communities. Zeldin also wants to allow 16- and 17-year-old defendants to be tried as adults if they are arrested for violent crimes.
Voters who go to the rear side of the ballots will find a proposed resolution authorizing $4.2 billion in borrowing for environmental projects aimed at making the state more resilient in the face of climate change.
Critics of the measure say higher interest rates on the bonds that will finance the projects is one reason why the resolution should be rejected.
Advocates say the projects will help improve water quality and enhance conservation and recreation, while reducing flood risks.
Another contest generating interest pits Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, against challenger Michael Henry, a Republican. A year ago, James had been hoping to be the state’s first African American female governor. But top state Democrats convinced her to get out of the governor’s race, clearing the party’s field for Hochul. James was initially better known than Hochul in New York City, which supplies a large portion of the state’s Democratic vote.
In the race for state comptroller, Republican Paul Rodriguez is challenging incumbent Tom DiNapoli, a Democrat who has held the office since 2007 and has been in political offices for 35 consecutive years.
Seeking a fifth term this year, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is being challenged by Republican Joe Pinion.
Another major goal of Republicans is to flip enough seats in the state Senate to deny the Democrats the super-majority they now hold.
In a year when the GOP has high hopes of taking the majority in the House of Representatives, the path to a Republican congressional control could run through New York.
Upstate battlegrounds include the 19th District, where Republican Marc Molinaro faces Democrat Josh Riley.
In the 17th District, incumbent Rep. Sean Maloney, D-Cold Spring, is facing an aggressive challenge from Assemblyman Mike Lawler, R-Rockland County.
Midterm elections have had a tendency to produce waves of support for the party out of power in Washington, helping to lift GOP expectations in New York and other blue states.
Assemblyman Ron Kim, a maverick Democrat from Queens who backed a call for an investigation into Cuomo’s decision to send COVID patients from hospitals to nursing homes, said he believes Democrats will need to do a better job in delivering on the commitments they make to the constituents they represent.
The delivery of affordable home care services is also vital, said Kim, chairman of the Assembly Committee on Aging. “We’ve been calling on the administration to fix these problems, but time goes by and nothing changes,” Kim said. “We’re going to need to go back and figure out how to administer these programs better.”
Local GOP and Democratic leaders have been pushing hard to remind their voters to get to the polls if they haven’t already turned out for early voting.
Caitlin Ogden, the Otsego County Democratic chairwoman, said, “The sense we’re getting is that voters are super engaged. People are very concerned about the economy, and we’re still seeing a lot of engagement around the Dobbs decision (the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down Roe v. Wade and allowed states to restrict abortion.)”
At the state Board of Elections, agency spokesman John Conklin said the governor’s race and spirited contests for House and state Legislature seats could fuel the final turnout totals.
“From the race for governor all the way down to the State Assembly and the House of Representatives, there are competitive races everywhere,” Conklin said. “There’s no question that drives turnout.”
In New York’s most recent midterm election, about 6 million voters cast ballots in a lopsided governor’s race. That was in 2018, when Cuomo defeated Republican Marc Molinaro, now a candidate for the 19th Congressional District, capturing 59.6% of the vote while his opponent took 36.2%.
