Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

A mixture of wintry precipitation. Gusty winds at times early Low 26F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.