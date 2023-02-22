A long-time Town of Niagara resident who found racist graffiti spray-painted on his backyard fence just days after the racially-motivate shooting spree in a Tops supermarket in Buffalo will now turn his attention to politics.
Johnny C. Parks announced that he will be a candidate for one of two expected openings on the Niagara Town Board in November. Parks said he is seeking endorsements from the Democratic, Conservative and Working Families parties.
“I want to bring a new voice to the Town of the Niagara,” Parks said. “Seeing that things have been the same for years, I believe it is time for a new voice and new ideas to help the town grow and prosper.”
Parks has lived in the town for 11 years with his wife Jennifer, son Jordan and daughter Jazlyn. During that time, he has served on the Town of Niagara Advisory Committee and the Town of Niagara Police Reform Committee.
For the past 25 years, Parks has worked at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in Niagara Falls as a production manager. He has also held jobs at two Town of Niagara businesses, Valu Home Center, where he was a store manager for six years, and K-Mart, where he was an assistant manager for five years.
Parks is a member of the John Street Community Watch Group. In 2018, he was honored for that service by the Niagara Town Board, receiving the Helping Hands award. He said that as a member of the community watch he keeps an eye on the John Street Park, keeping it clean and safe for local children.
“I have been vocal about the upkeep of John Street Park,” Parks said. “There have been instances where people have sprayed vulgar graffiti on the park equipment. I assisted the neighborhood by interacting with the neighborhood kids that frequent the park (to) instill a sense of pride in the park.”
Parks also gained notoriety for a graffiti incident in May that involved his backyard fencing. His John Street neighbor, Howard J. Murphy, 61, was later indicted by a Niagara County grand jury on a charge of second-degree criminal mischief-hate crime for the incident. Murphy pleaded guilty to a hate crime last week and faces a potential state prison term of between 2-1/2 to 7 years when he is sentenced in April.
In his spare time, Parks says, he has devoted himself to coaching youth football and baseball in the town. He is also a high school referee for basketball and football.
“My favorite part of being a town resident is how the community really embraces my beliefs of coaching kids and watching them grow,” he said.
Parks has been coaching little league baseball teams for the past three years. He said he works to instill “sportsmanship, team building, character and hard work” in all of his players.
“Together, I believe, we can build community pride and bring the community together to create an even better sense of togetherness,” Parks said. “When you vote for me you will get a hard working and devoted candidate who loves his town and has its best interests at heart.”
