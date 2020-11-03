Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek cruised to victory in her run for the county court bench on Tuesday night.
In unofficial results provided by the Niagara County Board of Elections late Tuesday, Wojtaszek had a commanding lead over her challenger Michael Benedict.
Wojtaszek , the endorsed Democrat, Republican, Green, Independent and Serve Americasn Movement candidate, defeated challenger Michael Benedict, the endorsed Working Parties candidate.
“I feel great,” Wojtaszek said. “I'm humbled, but invigorated by the support I received in Niagara County.”
In addition to wrapping up a four-year term as district attorney, Wojtaszek also served as a law clerk to Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon whom she will replace on the bench. Wojtaszek said Sheldon's mentoring has prepared her to move to the bench.
“My time with Judge Sheldon has influenced me and taught me and set the standard for being a Niagara County Court judge,” Wojtaszek said. “I am ready day one for this job. I've had the training and the background to prepare for this moment.”
