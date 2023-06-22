Lewiston Planning Board Chairman William Burg is running for town board this year, looking to fill a soon-to-be open seat.
“If somebody asks you to volunteer your time or help if you could, you should,” Burg said.
Burg is currently the president of Greater Niagara Building Center at 9540 Niagara Falls Boulevard, which he started in 2012. He previously worked as a regional manager for Nationwide Insurance.
Burg has been involved with the town’s planning and zoning boards for the past seven years, serving as planning board chairman with his term ending on Dec. 31. If elected, his seat on the planning board would be vacated.
Outside of town government, Burg is a past president of the Niagara County Builders Association, served on the Home Improvement Council of WNY, the New York State Builders Association, and the St Peter R.C. school board, and coached tee ball and soccer teams.
If elected, Burg would work to protect programming for senior citizens, be fiscally responsible with resident tax dollars, and maintain the comprehensive plan and character of the town. He says he understands how boards function with his understanding of business helping him relating that to town business matters.
“I think the current board does a good job working together,” Burg said. “I look forward to being part of the process. I understand the board’s function is to be a liaison between the residents and the town. I will respect that role.”
Burg is endorsed by the Republican and Conservative parties. He is the second candidate with backing from both, after incumbent board member Jason Myers.
The town primary election takes place on Tuesday. Burg is seeking one of two Republican lines on the Nov. 7 election ballot.
