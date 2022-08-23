Congresswoman Claudia Tenney was declared the winner of the Republican nomination for U.S. House in New York's 24th Congressional District.
With votes still coming in late Tuesday night, Tenney was leading the vote in the Republican primary.
According to the New York Times, at about 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, 79% of the district had reported and Tenney was leading Mario Fratto 16,616 to 12,551 or 58% of the vote to Fratto’s 41%. George Phillips had collected 6% of the vote.
In Niagara County, Tenney garnered almost 57% of the vote to Fratto’s 36%. Phillips earned about 7% of the vote in Niagara. Unofficially, the vote was 1,114 for Tenney, 716 for Fratto and 134 for Phillips.
The night’s other local race, a Democratic primary in the 26th Congressional District, was called in Congressman Brian Higgins’ favor about an hour after the polls closed by the Associated Press. Vote tallies were not provided.
In Niagara County, Higgins was the overwhelming favorite, earning nearly 92% of the vote. Emin Eddie Egriu took in 8% of the vote. Unofficially, the vote was 3,348-301.
