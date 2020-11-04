Sharon Smith has served as an elections inspector for the past 15 years.
This year, she carried out what she considers part of her annual civic duty by serving as a poll worker at Niagara Falls Public Library.
With mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing and the sanitization of pens and other voting tools, she recognized that she was participating in one of the most unique elections she’s witnessed in years.
While concerns about the novel coronavirus discouraged some older residents from working the polls on Tuesday, Smith said there was an upside as more younger residents stepped up to serve on election day.
“Now, we have a lot of new people that are young people, thank God, including millennials, starting to be inspectors, which they never were before,” she said.
Adults of all ages turned out in droves for early voting in Niagara County this year, and throughout formal election day, poll workers reported steady streams of voters.
While the draw of the presidential contest between incumbent Republican Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden was expected to drive higher turnout than normal, many polling site workers reported being busy, but not overly busy, throughout the day.
On Tuesday, by 4 p.m., 43,357 voters had cast ballots, Democratic Elections Commissioner Lora Allen said. In addition, the county saw 20,654 residents participate in early voting and, according to Allen, 14,589 absentee ballots had been received by the Board of Elections as of Tuesday afternoon. No issues with were reported with voting locally.
Allen described polling sites across the county as seeing steady turnout.
“It’s busy,” she said Tuesday afternoon. “It’s a good busy.”
While several local races were on the ballot, including district attorney and sheriff, many voters were focused on the big contest: the one between Trump and Biden.
As was to be expected, a solid divide was drawn between the two candidates, with some voters, like 39-year-old Lockport resident David Hoffman, proudly displaying his support for Trump.
While trying to help his girlfriend get registered to vote on Tuesday afternoon, Hoffman showed up at the Lockport DMV office in his truck which had two large pro-Trump flags on the back, including one featuring the president dressed as the movie character Rambo.
“I’m a true American. I thank all the veterans for fighting for our safety and living free in this country,” Hoffman said. “I hope everyone wakes up and smells the coffee.”
“I don’t want this country to go back to war,” Hoffman added. “I hope people vote for the right person.”
At the senior center in Wheatfield, voter Jay Khabra offered similar support for Trump, saying he was excited to get out and vote for the president because he thinks Trump is doing a lot of good for the country.
“I’m sick of the Democrats,” Khabra said.
Thomas Schroeder, who was also voting at the senior center, said he felt it was important to vote because he believes you can’t complain if you don’t vote. He declined to openly state which candidate he chose, saying only that he would “like to see a change in leadership.”
