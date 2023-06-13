The Niagara Gazette and WEBR are teaming up to host a primary candidates debate at the Niagara Falls Public Library.
June 21’s debate features the Niagara Falls mayoral candidates facing off for the Democratic line on the November ballot. That race features current Mayor Robert Restaino and challengers Glenn Choolokian and Demetreus Nix.
Due to a scheduling conflict, Restaino has notified the Gazette that he will not be able to attend June 21’s event. Both Choolokian and Nix have indicated they will be attendance.
As with past Gazette-hosted forums, Niagara Gazette reporter Rick Pfeiffer will moderate the debate and questions will be submitted to candidates by Tom Darro, host of WEBR’s “Viewpoint” talk show program, and Mark Scheer, Niagara Gazette editor.
Questions will not be provided to candidates prior to the event.
Each candidate will be allowed two minutes for opening statements and will be given 90 seconds to respond to each question. If the a candidate references another candidate and it merits a response, a 30-second rebuttal will be granted. This will be at the moderator’s discretion.
As always — in the interest of allowing both candidates to air their opinions and offer their thoughts in as non-partisan an environment as possible — debate organizers ask all those who will be in attendance to respect the process by refraining from cheering, yelling or exhibiting any disruptive or inappropriate behaviors.
The debate takes place 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 21 in the auditorium at the Niagara Falls Public Library on Main Street. The event is open to all with seating first come, first served.
