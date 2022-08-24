ALBANY — New York Democrats took a victory lap Wednesday after keeping the current version of the 19th Congressional District in the party’s fold, though the state’s dominant party came up short in a special election in the 23rd District.
State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs said Democrat Pat Ryan’s narrow victory in the 19th District “represents a clear rejection of Republican extremism that threatens public safety, democracy, and the rights of women to make their own health care decisions.”
Ryan’s campaign never missed an opportunity to remind voters that the U.S. Supreme Court had recently overtuned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had been the basis for legal protections for abortion for the past 49 years. In the swing district, he edged Republican Marc Molinaro by just 2,558 votes, according to preliminary results.
But in New York’s only other special election to fill a vacant congressional seat in the 23rd District, the most Republican of four congressional districts with special elections nationally, the GOP candidate came out on top. He beat Democrat Max Della Pia by 6.6 points.
While Molinaro’s defeat was disappointing to conservative activists, they pledged to push for his victory in November when he runs as the Republican nominee in the redrawn 19th District.
“Progressivism has left New York less safe, more expensive, and deeply disillusioned,” said Gerard Kassar, chairman of the New York Conservative Party.
But veteran Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf said the tea leaves left by the results of the New York 19 special election suggest Republicans could experience more turbulence in New York. “If that’s the barometer, then Republicans are not going to pick up the number of seats they think they are,” Sheinkopf said, noting the district has the type of demographics where Republicans can be competitive.
Sheinkopf also said the Republicans may have lost some pep in their step in their ability to effectively mobilize campaign workers.
“The Republicans’ organizing skills of 30 years ago are finished,” he said. “What you have now is a functioning Democratic Party that is organizing, putting troops on the ground and making things happen. and you have a Republican Party that has to recreate itself while being wounded and having to live with the abortion issue. They need the Reagan Revolution and instead they have the Trump Revolt.”
The specter of former President Donald Trump loomed over several contests, most notably the GOP congressional primary for the redrawn 23rd District. While Trump issued no endorsement in the contest, state GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy and Buffalo businessman Carl Paladino drew attention to their own unabashed support for Trump.
Langworthy defeated Paladino after picking up significant support from voters in the Southern Tier region. Having won the primary, Langworthy now faces Della Pia in November, even though the latter lost the special election, a separate contest in a district now getting revised lines.
Ryan’s victory in the special election in a district cutting a swath through the Catskills and the Hudson Valley came several months after a Gallup poll determined the number of Americans who support abortion protections was at a record high.
Elaine Kamarck, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, commenting on the 19th district special election, said it evolved into “a very clear cut battle over abortion rights.”
Some Republicans acknowledged the party has to work harder in coming elections to get their voters to the polls and prevent Democrats from capturing the momentum in the days heading into an election. In Tuesday’s special election for the 19th District, they said the combination of primary elections on the same day, with Democrats having different candidates for the current 19th as well as the revamped 19th, and voters receiving two separate ballots in some places caused rampant confusion.
“Voter confusion was a big part of it but I do believe that the Democrats were unfortunately successful in turning issues in their favor,” said Vincent Casale, a Republican consultant from Cooperstown. “Three months ago, we owned the issues on the economy, with inflation, gas prices and with crime. But it doesn’t feel that way today.”
State Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, who had been assisting the Molinaro campaign throughout the contest, said Democratic turnout was stoked by the polling places in parts of the current 19th District also featured a Democratic primary for the 21st congressional district, while other parts of the district offered a primary for the revamped 19th district.
While Molinaro had his strongest performance Tuesday in Schoharie County, Democrats still managed to outperform their typical turnout totals, Tague noted.
