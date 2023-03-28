Gaelen Baillie thinks he knows what needs to be done to improve the City of Niagara Falls for the benefit of all of Niagara County.
The Falls business owner, who is making his entry into politics in this year’s race for the Niagara County Legislature’s Sixth District seat currently held by Republican Chris Voccio, sums it up in one word: Tourism.
Baillie is the owner of Sight See Rentals, a company located on Third Street in the Falls that rents bicycles, scooters, wheelchairs and other items to mostly tourists visiting the city.
He believes the No. 1 job facing the county is extending the local tourism season beyond the four or so months during the spring and the summer when millions of people visit each year.
Baillie believes lengthening the tourism season would not only help create jobs but would also provide additional resources through increased bed taxes and other revenues to help the Falls and other communities afford things like snow plows and pothole repairs that improve residents’ quality of life.
”Tourism isn’s just necessarily Niagara Falls,” he said. “I think Niagara Falls is the gem. We have the waterfall. I think everybody coming to Niagara County is coming to Niagara Falls first and that’s the draw in Niagara County. But we have other things that are going on. We have a lot of great things going on on Webster Street in North Tonawanda. Lockport has some stuff going on, too. Center Street in Lewiston. Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown. Obviously, Niagara Falls is the draw.”
“This county can blossom under tourism, but we need to make the main draw great. When they come here and the main draw is lackluster, it’s hurting the entire county,” he added.
Baillie, 38, knows a little bit about the historically lackluster nature of the Falls tourism business.
Born in Rochester, he grew up in Lewiston and graduated from Niagara-Wheatfield High School in 2003. He got a job after high school as a tour operator, working for Over The Falls tours.
“I fell in love in love with Niagara Falls tourism,” he said. “I was really good at giving tours. I was passionate about Niagara Falls history and I fell in love with touring. I loved standing in front of groups of people and talking. I loved talking about Niagara Falls history and I loved hearing people’s reactions when I told stories.”
In 2011, Baillie decided to go into business for himself. He started operating a pedicab, taking passengers around downtown Niagara Falls on a two-wheeled cart known as a rickshaw. He dropped 30 pounds pedaling the pedicab around. In the process, Baillie said he gained a lot of knowledge about the inner-workings of the local tourism industry.
He said he also learned how difficult it can be for an outsider to try to do something different in a city with a reputation for failing to cultivate new businesses and growth.
”I was pretty naive to how things operate,” Baillie said. “I thought if you came up with a good idea and you put yourself out there, that the community here, the business environment, would be very welcoming because it seemed like nothing was going on and it needed new ideas and new businesses. I thought I’d be welcomed with open arms and that was not the case at all.”
At first, Falls officials viewed the pedicab as an operation in need of regulation. Baillie said it eventually worked out but the process proved more difficult than he thought it needed to be.
”I had red tape with state parks and city hall. They were very adamant about not letting me in the park,” Baillie said. “Every time I asked about letting me in the park, it was always some weird bureaucratic thing permeating, even though I was not actually soliciting in the park. I just wanted to ride through the park. It seems like whenever I tried to explain the scenario of what I was doing, I just kept getting the runaround so I said, “I’m just going to do this and see if they stop me.’ I did it and some of them tried to stop me and eventually we ended up getting a permit passed and it kind of moved forward from that.”
Baillie twice served as chairman of the Niagara Falls Tourism Advisory Board, resigning both times after months in the role out of frustration over the city’s inability to address as much as what he calls “the basics,” things like fixing lights on Third Street.
He was recently named president of the Niagara Falls Downtown Business Association which he said is now looking to recruit tourism-related business owners from the Town of Niagara and promote more involvement by Falls residents who may not own a tourism-related business but are interested in elevating the city’s standing as a tourism destination just the same.
“We can’t fix just basic infrastructure,” he said. “We’re not very good about getting people out of the state park and funneling them into our business community. All the money that is spent inside the state park, we don’t get a piece of that sales tax. We need to grow the industry.”
Baillie, a married father of two young children, started Sight See Rentals in 2014, offering 10 bicycles for rent out of stand on Old Falls Street near the entrance to the state park.
Today, the company has a fleet of 20 bicycles, 35 mobility scooters, 65 standup scooters, 15 wheelchairs and 10 strollers. Baillie’s developed a partnership with Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and is now eyeing expansion into Erie County.
The secrets to his success: hard work, persistence and self confidence. If elected, he said he would bring all three traits to the Niagara County Legislature.
“I’m a person that doesn’t take no for an answer,” he said. “I’m going to keep moving forward. I’m going to keep fighting. I’m going to keep fighting until a no turns into a maybe and a maybe turns into a yes.”
Baillie is looking to unseat Voccio, the incumbent and former Niagara Falls city councilman who is seeking his second term as a county legislator. Voccio’s legislature candidacy has been endorsed by the Niagara Falls Republican Committee.
Registered as a Conservative, Baillie said he intends to caucus with the Democrats in the legislature if elected. His candidacy has been endorsed by the Working Families Party, although he said he does not consider himself a politician and believes there’s no room for allowing political ideology to stand in the way of finding solutions to real problems.
“I think all of these issues that I’m bringing up should all be supported at the county level,” he said. “I think any elected official that holds an elected position is a leader of the community. Whether you can effect it through legislation or resolutions, I think, as an elected official, you are a leader and your goal is to inspire your constituency and also the business community. It’s not just to sit back. It’s to be a leader. That’s what it is.”
