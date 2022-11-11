Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Rain likely. High around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.