With the unofficial results from this week’s election available, Niagara County voters again went in favor of Republican Party candidates across the ballot.
The Niagara County Board of Elections currently lists 139,881 registered voters with 75,968 casting ballots on Tuesday, resulting in a turnout rate of 54.31%.
While the voter turnout rate for the 2018 midterms elections is not listed, the board of election’s website lists 72,333 votes in that year’s race for governor between Andrew Cuomo and Marc Molinaro, compared to 75,358 this year. It still drew less voter than during a presidential election year, with the 2020 election recording 104,874 votes, with a 75.66% turnout rate.
The website states that additional absentee results will be available in the coming days.
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul has been declared the winner for this year’s election, leading Republican challenger Lee Zeldin with 52.15% of the votes.
That wasn't the case in Niagara County where Zeldin finished ahead of Hochul by 17,000 votes, with 61.19% of ballots cast.
Democratic Sen. Charles Schumer won his fifth term in the U.S. Senate, leading challengers Joe Pinion and Diane Sare with 55% of votes. In Niagara County, Pinion received 11,000 more votes and finished with 57.39% of ballots.
In the two U.S. House races covering Niagara County, Republican Claudia Tenney was re-elected for the 24th Congressional District over Democrat Steven Holden with 64% of votes and Democrat Brian Higgins was reelected for the 26th Congressional District for the fifth time, defeating Republican challenger Steven Sams with 62% of votes. In Niagara County, Tenney received 65.67% of votes while Sams had a narrow lead over Higgins with 52.66% of votes.
The trend of consistently supporting Republican candidates occurred in other races, including state comptroller, state attorney general, and two state assembly races between Democrat William Conrad and Republican Scott Maciszewski for the 140th District and Republican Angelo Morinello and Democrat Doug Mooradian for the 145th District.
This trend is nothing new, with competitive races in Niagara County over the past four election cycles typically going to the candidate with Republican Party backing. Instances against this include when Brian Higgins won reelection in 2016 and 2020, when Robin Schimminger was reelected to the state Assembly in 2016 and 2018, and when Michelle Roman was elected Lockport mayor in 2018 and reelected in 2020.
