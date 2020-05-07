In this Feb. 10, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. wave to supporters at campaign stop at Whittemore Center Arena at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H. On Tuesday, May 5, federal Judge Analisa Torres ruled that the New York Democratic presidential primary must take place June 23 because canceling it would be unconstitutional. (AP Photo/File, Andrew Harnik)