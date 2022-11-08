The race was a little bit different, but the result was the same.
Facing a challenger for the first time since his election to the New York State Assembly in 2016, incumbent Assemblyman Angelo Morinello (R-Niagara Falls) cruised to victory over businessman Doug Mooradian in his race for the newly redistricted 145th State Assembly seat.
Though early voting left Morinello just over 50 votes ahead of Mooradian, as ballots cast on Tuesday were tallied the former Falls City Court judge shot out to a commanding lead. Morinello defeated Mooradian by almost 10,000 vote, a 63.42% to 36.55% margin.
Niagara County voters appeared to punish Democratic candidates up and down the ballot. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, from adjoining Erie County fell in Niagara County to GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin by a margin of 61.19% to 38.65%. Even popular Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo) was edged by his Republican challenger Steven Sams by a margin of 52.66% to 47.32%.
Niagara County Democratic Committee Chair Chris Borgatti said his party faced strong Republican headwinds in the midterm election, but said Mooradian’s efforts were a win for Dems.
“This was already a success, just having somebody run (against Morinello),” Borgatti said, noting that Morinello has not faced a challenger in two consecutive elections. “This party is committed to giving people a choice.”
Morinello said the election results were a clear message that the voters of the reconfigured 145th Assembly District, made up of the City of Niagara Falls and the entirety of the towns of Niagara, Wheatfield, Cambria, Lewiston, Porter and Grand Island, are pleased with his representation.
“My voters are saying to me, thank you for being visible, thank you for your constituent service and thank you for the vision you bring,” Morinello said.
The assemblyman said he will “keep a bipartisan approach” in his return to Albany and work to “keep Niagara County and the 145th district visible and viable” to decision-makers in the state capitol. Morinello said that included pushing for the approval of a number of economic development projects in the Falls and for a permanent representative on the New York Power Authority.
“I’m pushing for accountability and transparency in Albany,” Morinello said.
For Mooradian, a life-long resident of the Falls, but first-time political candidate, the race against Morinello was a valiant effort.
“I am very glad I did this,” Mooradian said from his election watch party. “We made sure voters had a choice, which they haven’t had in six years. and we had a conversation about and with the community.”
Mooradian said he will look to stay involved in the community and didn’t rule out another run for elected office.
“I certainly enjoyed this experience,” he said. “I’m going to take some time and see what’s next.”
