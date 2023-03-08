At the front entrance of the Entrepreneur School of Thought on 19th Street, supporters of Demetreus Nix set up a podium with a microphone for him to use.
To start his campaign rally on Wednesday, the local contractor and community activist who wants to become the first Black mayor of Niagara Falls bypassed the podium and headed out into the street in front of the school with an orange and white megaphone in hand.
His message: "It's time for change."
"I decided to run for mayor so I could bring resources to my community, the whole community," Nix said. "For too long, we have been forgotten. For too long, our community has been overlooked. We have been overshadowed. It's time that we stand up, that we speak, that our voices get heard, that our streets get fixed, that our sidewalks are fixed."
The 36-year-old owner of Nix Contracting & Property Management and founder of the Entrepreneur School of Thought announced Monday that he's filed paperwork with the Niagara County Board of Elections to create a campaign committee to support his run for Falls mayor.
Nix and his supporters say they are now working on a voter registration drive as part of a larger plan to secure enough signatures from registered Democratic voters to qualify for a spot on the ballot for the June 27 primary election.
Nix said he's hoping primary day will be "Orange Tuesday," a day when a regular guy who prefers orange-colored hooded sweatshirts and work boots to business suits and dress shoes will be the first victory on the way to getting elected to the top job inside city hall.
Orange is a color of significance for Nix because he said it is the color of the jumpsuit he was given when he entered prison as a 14-year-old boy after his 2002 guilty plea to a manslaughter charge in a fatal shooting case.
Nix said his prison experience changed him and he's now committed to restoring his city in hopes of helping young people living in the Falls avoid similar mistakes so they can lead productive lives.
"This is not a beauty contest," Nix said. "Our kids living and surviving is not a beauty contest. This is not a beauty contest about who looks better. It's about who can bring results to the people. It's about who can really uplift the people."
Nix said his campaign is also about resources.
The way he sees it, city hall and Albany have them and the people on the streets and in the city's poor neighborhoods don't.
If elected, he said he'll dedicate more resources to everyday concerns, things like repairing streets and sidewalks, promoting home ownership among residents and supporting small business growth.
"I understand for years that they have forgotten about us and no one has listened to what we have had to say," he said.
In order to get more of those resources, Nix said he would take his fight directly to Albany, arguing that state entities like Niagara Falls State Park and the New York Power Authority have benefited greatly from the resources in the Falls while failing to support the redevelopment of the city and its neighborhoods for years.
In his neighborhood, a 19th Street corridor long known for high crime and poverty, Nix said the true needs of the residents are too often overlooked.
"My fight is to unite the five city council members and the mayor and we take on Albany instead of us keep fighting over minor issues. It's time that we all unite," he said.
Uniquia Lewis is a Nix believer.
The 38-year-old single mother of two said she's waited for years for the conditions in the city to improve and continues to be disappointed.
Her adult son has moved away from the Falls to find better opportunities elsewhere. She said she'd love for him to return home but understands there's nothing for him in the Falls right now.
While she knows there are resources available to residents in the Falls, she said she does not feel like they are distributed equally or in such a way as to make a real difference in the lives of all residents.
"We all deserve the same. We all deserve to be treated equal. I'm not better than you. You're not better than me. I feel like if it's available, it should be dispersed equally.
Lewis is herself planning to run for office and said she intends to seek a seat on the Falls city council this year. A frequent attendee of city council meetings, Lewis said she believes she could do a better job representing the needs of regular people than those who are serving on the council today.
Too often, she said, the council members are unable to find common ground on ways to benefit all residents in the Falls.
"It just shows why the city is so divided," she said. "They can't even come together."
Another Nix supporter, Trent Hamilton, who serves as president of the Entrepreneur School of Thought, said part of the effort to back Nix for council involves raising awareness of the importance of being registered to vote and voting.
Hamilton said he's hoping Nix's approach will encourage residents, especially people of color who have been marginalized for years, to get more involved in the electoral process. He said it's especially important for residents to recognize the importance of participating in local elections, like those involving mayor and seats on the city council.
"What I want to say to Niagara Falls voters is: 'What do you got to lose?' " Hamilton said. "We've already got nothing to lose. We're already forgotten about and not represented in the community."
