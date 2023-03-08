A local contractor and community activist who served nine years in prison following his guilty plea to a manslaughter charge as a teenager announced Tuesday that he plans to enter this year’s race for Niagara Falls mayor.
Demetreus Nix, owner of Nix Construction and Property Management and founder of the Entrepreneur School of Thought on 19th Street, said he has formed a campaign committee and is now working on securing the necessary number of petition signatures to get on the ballot for the June Democratic primary.
Nix joins incumbent Mayor Robert Restaino, who announced his reelection bid in December, and former Niagara Falls City Councilman Glenn Choolokian, who declared his fourth bid for the mayor’s office last week, as announced candidates for this year’s mayoral race.
Campaigning on his slogan “We All We Got,” the 36-year-old Nix said he wants to focus on ways to improve the entire city, including the North End, not just the downtown, LaSalle and DeVeaux neighborhoods. He characterized Restaino’s first term has being marked more by cronyism than progress and said he believes he represents the sort of change at the top that is needed inside city hall.
“When I am in office, we will change Niagara Falls for good,” Nix said in a press release announcing his candidacy. “Our people will have an example to talk about for generations to come. Our community needs examples to restore hope! I will bring hope, motivation and unity. We can unite the people and make Niagara Falls Great again!”
In an interview with the newspaper on Tuesday, Nix acknowledged that there is a clause in the city charter that bars elected city officials from holding office if they have been convicted of a crime involving “moral turpitude.” Nix said he has filed a “certificate of relief/good conduct and restoration of rights” with the New York State Department of Corrections and Supervision. Such certificates remove any “mandatory legal bar or disability” as a result of a conviction of a crime. Nix said his request is still pending.
“I’m 100 percent qualified for it, but it takes 90 days to come back,” he said.
Nix also believes the section of the charter referencing criminal convictions addresses current office holders who, once convicted of a crime, cannot continue to serve as representatives of Niagara Falls government. He said it is unclear whether the clause impacts a person like him who has a criminal record and is attempting to secure an elected position in city government. Nix acknowledged the matter may have to be settled in court.
“It’s not really saying I can’t run. it’s saying I can’t hold office,” Nix said.
“Nobody has done it (before) so I’ve got to go through it and see what happens,” he added.
As to the shooting incident as a teen, Nix said he learned a great deal from the experience, served his sentence and believes it has helped him to become a better person and someone who is capable of being a leader in the city where he was born.
“I lead with my felony because to me I think it is what makes me. If I don’t do that at 14, I don’t get my redemption for what I did,” he said.
Nix said he hopes that his story will serve as inspiration for others who have had difficulties in life.
“I am a role model for our struggling youths who dream and want change,” he said. “I pray for those parents who desperately pray for their children to return from the wrong path to becoming productive members.”
“We need to end the school-to-prison pipeline for our young black males by working with the schools and creating jobs,” Nix added.
Nix was arrested in January on a warrant from the Niagara Falls Police Department accusing him of unlawfully entering a property at 1117 Pierce Ave. The property is owned by Rod Davis, a Western New York developer whose firm, Power City Ventures, LLC, was designated by the Restaino administration as the preferred developer for a housing renovation project that was eligible for up to $1 million in reimbursable grant funds through the state’s Restore New York program.
Nix alleged that Davis owed him $13,000 for work his company performed at properties owned by Davis in the Falls. Nix provided the newspaper with a copy of an invoice he sent to another one of Davis’ companies, Akeed, Inc., as well as copies of text messages between him and Davis, several of which suggest Davis agreed to pay Nix by check.
In a final text exchange after Nix asks “Brother, where is my check,” Davis responds: “Don’t ever call my phone again. I am not your brother. Letting chief of police and mayor handle this now.”
Nix said he was arrested three days later and released on his own recognizance. The matter is still in the courts and Nix has a return date scheduled for later this month.
Nix admits he has been inside the property where Falls police allege he broke the law, but he said was there in the past to do renovation and repair work for Davis and he did not break in as Davis has alleged.
“Of course my fingerprints are over there,” Nix previously told the newspaper. “I did all the work on that house.”
Nix opposes the Restaino administration’s ongoing bid to acquire property currently owned by Niagara Falls Redevelopment for the purposes of building a $150 million “events campus” known as Centennial Park. While Nix said Restaino prioritizes using money on “magic bullets” and “helping big investors,” he proposes revitalization of local businesses and helping the small homeowners.
“We need to take back our city,” Nix said. “We need home ownership, jobs and year-round tourism, not a poorly placed hockey rink next to the casino.”
Nix-founded the Entrepreneur School of Thought as part of a larger effort to improve conditions in the Falls. The school serves as a community center and adult resource center where people from all walks of life come for help and motivation. It offers free meals, housing and resources to residents.
In recent months, representatives from the school have worked with the Niagara University Rose Lee Ostapenko Center for Race, Equity and Mission to assemble a Race Equity Task Force that has developed a strategy for addressing racial inequality in the Falls.
If elected, Nix said he would continue to focus on quality-of-life issues facing city residents, advocating for work on smaller yet tangible projects like fixing streetlights on Third Street, pressuring the NFTA to open the bus station and encouraging the school district to better communicate with parents. He also wants to work with Community Missions’ SNUG outreach anti-gun-violence program to reach at risk people too often marginalized and criminalized.
If elected, Nix would become the first Black mayor in the city’s history. He said he supports term limits and would serve only one term as mayor if elected.
Nix has scheduled an event for 2 p.m. today at the Entrepreneur School of Thought where he said he will discuss his candidacy in greater detail.
“My run is not about the mayor,” the father of three said. “It’s for the people, I am running to give my children and all of our children a city that grows.”
