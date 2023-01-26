Judge Thomas J. Sheeran has announced he will seek a ninth, four-year term of office as Lewiston Town Justice. Sheeran, a long-time faculty member at Niagara University, is completing his eighth term this year. In the previous several election cycles, the Democrat, Republican, Independence and Conservative Parties have all endorsed Judge Sheeran’s re-election effort.
A graduate of Ithaca College, Sheeran earned master’s degrees from Ithaca College and from Niagara University and a doctorate from SUNY at Buffalo. Further, Sheeran has completed thirty-two years of advanced judicial training conducted by the New York State Office of Court Administration. Additionally, Sheeran is a senior member of the New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics, a committee that provides guidance to judges at all levels of New York’s judiciary on the rules that govern judicial behavior.
Sheeran is the author of over one hundred and twenty-five scholarly articles, monographs, and a book. In addition, Sheeran has presented dozens of papers and workshops at conferences across the US, Canada and Asia.
Sheeran has been the judge of record in well over 120,000 cases and has conducted over 600 trials. In addition, Judge Sheeran has shared his expertise and experiences with numerous community groups including the Lewiston seniors, high school classes at Lewiston-Porter and Niagara Wheatfield and with faculty, staff and students at Niagara University, NCCC, SUNY at Buffalo, Buffalo State University, D’Youville University and Union College. As a former member of the faculty of the Judicial Institute, Sheeran has taught judicial ethics to new and veteran judges across New York State.
When asked about his reason for wanting to continue to serve as town justice, Sheeran indicated, “This is an opportunity to extend my professional life as an educator into the community; there is no better forum for making change in people’s lives then in our local courts.” Sheeran regularly sentences young offenders to write papers or to perform community service “as a means to reflect on the circumstances that got them in trouble in the first place.”
Over the past several years, Judge Sheeran and his colleague, Judge Hugh C. Gee, have continued to examine ways to increase the efficiency of the Lewiston Courts. The Town of Lewiston Courts are widely recognized as a model for the efficiency and effectiveness of the way in which local courts should be operated. In the most recent data from the New York State Comptroller’s office, Lewiston’s courts rank in the top 10% of the busiest town and village courts across New York State and is the sixth busiest town court in Western New York.
A highly respected member of the Lewiston community, Judge Sheeran is a member of the New York State Magistrates Association, and Past-President of the Niagara County Magistrates Association. Additionally, Sheeran currently serves as the First Vice-President of the New York State Magistrate’s Association, and will progress to the Association Presidency in two years. Further, Sheeran has been listed in Who’s Who in America, Who’s Who in American Education, Men of Distinction, and Who’s Who of Emerging Leaders of America.
Over the past forty-six years, Judge Sheeran has served the Lewiston community as a member of the Town’s planning and zoning boards, as a member of the Lewiston Business and Professional Association, as a Cub Scout leader and as a coach in the Niagara Pioneer Soccer League. In addition, Sheeran served as swimming coach at Niagara University for twelve years and initiated the women’s competitive swimming program. His accomplishments as Niagara’s swimming coach earned Sheeran election to the Niagara University Athletic Hall of Fame.
Sheeran was first elected to the bench in 1991 and has been re-elected every four years since his initial election.
Sheeran has been married to the former Maureen Flynn for 53 years, has two children, Meaghan, a graduate of Syracuse University and Brendan, a graduate of Niagara University, and two grandchildren, Jack and Rian, both students at Lewiston-Porter.
