LOCKPORT — The race in District 6 of the Niagara County Legislature continues to be a nail-biter as results of this week's hand count changed the totals to 776 votes for each candidate, effectively putting the contest into a tie.
Prior to the hand count, Bill Kennedy, the Democratic candidate, was ahead by one vote with 776 while his Republican counterpart, Chris Voccio, was stuck at 775. Even then, Voccio said that a hand recount might make his campaign.
In addition to matching the gap, challenges were made against three Kennedy-siding ballots by Voccio’s attorneys.
“We’ve pulled aside some of the ballots that have markings on them,” Voccio said, noting that while he is the candidate, other members of the party such as Niagara County Republican Chairman Rich Andres are also involved and there is an ongoing discussion of what to do next.
Voccio believes a decision will be made of what to do next within 24 hours of speaking to a reporter at 3 p.m. Thursday.
“We’re wrestling with how we proceed,” he said. “We know we want the unopened affidavit opened and we’re wrestling with the way to make that happen, which could involve court action.”
The unopened affidavit Voccio refers to is one of four ballots that were challenged as inadmissible and excluded from the official count. Three of those were opened Tuesday, Nov. 23, giving Kennedy, at the time, a 776-775 count over Voccio, and now only one remains.
This last affidavit also has a story to tell as Mike Carney, the Republican deputy commissioner for the Niagara County Board of Elections, decided to change his judgment regarding it. Originally Carney was for letting it remain unopened, but changed his mind saying he wanted no voter’s voice silenced on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Ironically Carney has experience with close races from before he went to work for the BOE. Twice, he ran for office in North Tonawanda and each time he lost by one vote.
Asked about his experience and how it bears on his stewardship of the 6th District Legislator race today, Carney replied, “When people talk about, ‘Why vote? It doesn’t matter.' You shouldn’t have that attitude when you go to vote.”
Carney said that he ran twice against the same candidate, and while the second time around 500 fewer people voted, he still lost by a single vote.
“Your vote could be important,” he said. “Whether it’s a close election or not. Even if it’s unopposed. Vote and respect the process of voting.”
Carney said that he has spoken to students at local schools about the importance of voting. He noted that people have died fighting for the freedoms we take for granted, and while the winner may not make everyone happy, it’s a process and, for example, four years from now a new president can be voted in.
“I tell them about my experience and try to instill the spirit of voting, but also its importance,” he said.
Democratic candidate Bill Kennedy could not be reached for comment.
