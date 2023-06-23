Lewiston Town Councilman Jason Myers is looking to retain his seat on the board.
Myers was first elected to the council in 2019, having served as liaison to the Sanborn Business Association, Cable Commission, lighting advisory board, and signage committee. He also serves on the Niagara County Youth Bureau and the Niagara-Wheatfield School Board.
“I’m a lifelong resident of the area and I want to pay attention to what’s going on,” Myers said. “I want to look out for the citizens and contribute to the community.”
During his first term as a councilman, the Town Board was able to upgrade the water line along Lower River Road, oversee new developments, taxes have been kept flat, and enhance its parks and create new ones, like the recently opened Stonehaven Preserve.
“I wanted to see taxes well managed and used efficiently and resourcefully, that are infrastructure be well maintained, and that services are provided with excellence,” Myers said. “I am proud that we have been successful in these ways.”
He is also an active member of the Forestview Church of God and worked with the Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission for the past decade, serving as a board member, president, and operations director.
If re-elected, Myers wants to continue the same trajectory Lewiston is on, while keeping it in good financial shape and making decisions that will benefit the community. He feels it is under good leadership with Supervisor Steve Broderick.
Myers is endorsed by the Republican and Conservative Parties. He is seeking one of two Republican lines on the Nov. 7 election ballot.
