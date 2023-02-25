A long-time town court justice and a would-be newcomer to the bench — but not to politics — have each announced plans to run for judicial seats this November.
Lewiston Town Court Justice Hugh Gee, who has served 25 years on the bench, has announced that he will be a candidate for another term. At the same time, Niagara Town Board Member Samuel Gatto confirmed that he will not seek re-election to the town board and will instead run for the town justice position being vacated by retiring Justice James Faso.
in his announcement, Gatto indicated that he waited for Faso to announce his retirement before jumping into the race to succeed him.
“As a lifelong resident, I have always been proud to call this town my home,” Gatto said, while noting that his two adult daughters have also chosen to make their homes in the Town of Niagara.
Gatto has been a member of the town board since 2016. In that role, Gato said he had the opportunity to act as “court liaison.”
“With your support, I would like to continue serving our town in the capacity of town justice with the same integrity and dedication as I have in my position as a Councilman,” Gatto said in his announcement. “If elected, I will ensure that the town’s laws and ordinances are adhered to, maintaining a lawful and safe community for our residents.”
In Lewiston, Gee announced that he will seek a seventh term on the town bench. In his previous campaigns, Gee carried the endorsement of the Republican, Democratic, Conservative, and Independent parties. he is expected to seek those same endorsements this year.
Gee said that when he announced his first run for the court, he made a “commitment to the fair but firm application of the law.” He said he takes “pride in his accomplishments both on and off the bench using a wealth of community and civic experience.”
The veteran town justice noted that he has completed over twenty-four years of advanced judicial training with the New York State Office of Court Administration. In addition, Gee said, he has been the judge of record on over 100,00 cases while presiding over hundreds of trials.
“These cases (have) encompassed felony murder, rape, robbery, burglary and family issues,” Gee said.
He noted he has also presided over non-violent issues, regarding vehicle and traffic, fishing and wildlife, village and town codes and domestic pet violations.
In partnership with fellow Lewiston Town Justice Thomas J. Sheeran, Gee said he has conducted DWI awareness programs at Lewiston-Porter High School, with the goal of educating students regarding “Zero Tolerance” laws that pertain to underage drinking and driving.
Gee said he and Sheeran work continually to “adapt the operations of court to make it efficient and time sensitive for the people required to attend court.”
“Lewiston Town Court is widely recognized as a model of efficiency and effectiveness for the way town courts should operate,” Gee said.
Gee has served as President of the Niagara County Magistrates Association, past President of the Judges and Police Executives of Niagara County. He also serves as a New York State delegate to the National Magistrates Association, where he advocates for the rights of village and town justices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.