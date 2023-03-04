A Republican political newcomer will jump into the race to succeed departing Democrat Niagara County Legislator Mark Grozio, while a Falls GOP incumbent will seek another term in Lockport.
Niagara Falls Police Lt. Christopher McKimmie will carry the Republican endorsement into a race with endorsed Democrat Chris Mattice for the Third District legislature seat being vacated by Grozio who is stepping away after a decade in public office.
The boundaries of the Third District were altered by the Republican majority in the county legislature when it adopted a countywide redistricting plan in 2022. The changes have diminished the Democratic Party’s advantage in enrolled voters in the district compared to the GOP.
The district contains virtually all of the LaSalle portion of Niagara Falls and southern portions of the Town of Niagara.
Republican County Legislator Chris Voccio, in announcing his run for a second term in the legislature, will also benefit from the newly drawn boundaries of the Sixth District. The reconfigured district also reduces a Democratic enrollment advantage.
Voccio is in his first term on the legislature. Prior to his election in 2021, he served a four-year term on the Niagara Falls City Council. In addition to his endorsement by the GOP, he will also run on the Conservative Party line in November.
“I’m proud of my first year on the legislature and I’m asking the voters to allow me to continue to serve them for a second term,” Voccio said. “While some candidates switch parties for political gain, I’ve proven, time and again, to remain true to my principles. and I’ve proven I can sit down with all parties and discuss issues in a reasonable manner.”
The former publisher of the Niagara Gazette, part of what Voccio called “a 30-year career in the private sector,” holds an MBA from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He said his accomplishments in his first year on the legislature included pushing for tax relief, serving on the board of the local Land Bank and helping direct investments from the county into Niagara Falls.
“I am the only county legislator on the Niagara-Orleans Land Improvement Corporation board. We’re putting blighted properties in Niagara Falls in the hands of homeowners who will keep up their property and get those homes back on the tax rolls,” Voccio said. “I’ve been a taxpayer watchdog on the City Council and on the County Legislature, and I will remain a strong voice for taxpayers.”
McKimmie, a father of two and lifelong Falls resident, has built a lengthy career in public service. As a lieutenant in the NFPD, McKimmie is a supervisor in the department’s Patrol Division and serves on the Emergency Response Team.
He is the police department’s Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) and has a specialty in traffic safety, DWI enforcement and collision reconstruction,
“I have dedicated most of my career to making our streets safer. My career in law enforcement has also given me a unique and front row perspective of the issues in our community,” McKimmie said. “I am committed to making our community the best it can be.”
Since 2010, McKimmie has served in the New York Air National Guard, a reserve component of the U.S. Air Force. He has been firefighter, a member of the Judge Advocate General’s Corps and is a first sergeant in the Guard.
“As a key senior enlisted advisor to the commander, I am entrusted with ensuring the readiness, health, morale, and welfare of the unit,” McKimmie said. “In the Air Force, we have three core values: integrity first, service before self and excellence in all we do. If elected, I plan to serve the community according to those values.”
McKimmie is a graduate of Niagara Falls High School, has an associate’s degree in Business Administration from Niagara County Community College and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and Economics, with a concentration in Public Administration, from SUNY Empire State.
