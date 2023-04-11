Voters in the City of Niagara Falls will have plenty of choices for mayor and city council come election time, that is if petitions filed by candidates this week legally qualify them for placement on the ballot.
Candidates had until Monday to file petitions with the Niagara County Board of Elections.
Information obtained by the newspaper from the elections board shows a total of four candidates filed petitions seeking placement on the ballot for mayor of Niagara Falls, including incumbent and endorsed Democrat Robert Restaino. Records show three mayoral challengers also submitted petitions, including endorsed Republican and former city deputy police chief Carlton Cain, former city Councilman Glenn Choolokian and local contractor Demetreus Nix.
According to the board of elections, Restaino, Choolokian and Nix all submitted petitions turned in petitions for the Democratic Party line, while Cain submitted petitions for the Republican Party line. In addition, records show Restaino filed petitions as a Conservative Party candidate.
In the race for two open seats on the five-member Niagara Falls City Council, a total of nine candidates filed petitions with the elections board.
The list of petitioners for the Democratic Party line in the council race include:
• James M. Abbondanza, an information technology specialist, former Niagara Gazette employee and president of the Niagara Falls Tourist Home Association made an unsuccessful bid to secure a council seat in 2021.
• Brian S. Archie, a community organizer who currently works as the community manager for fellowships and programs with People Power Health.
• Jennifer Marie La Moy, a graduate of Niagara Falls High School and Niagara County Community College who formerly worked as an administrative assistant at the American Red Cross and Seneca Niagara Casino.
• Uniquia D. Lewis, a community organizer and mother of two who is running on a slate with Nix this year.
• James Perry, the former director of administrative services for the Niagara Falls Water Board. Perry is an endorsed Democrat who made an unsuccessful bid for city council as an independent candidate in 2021.
• Gwendolyn S. Streeter Walker, a pastor who worked as a helper/teacher for the Niagara Falls Board of Education in the mid to late 1980s
• Nicholas F. Young
Board of elections records show incumbent Councilman Vincent Cauley filed petitions seeking the Republican Party line as did former Councilman Michael S. Gawel.
Records show Abbondanza, Archie and Perry all filed petitions for the Working Families Party line while Cauley and Gawel filed petitions as Conservatives.
