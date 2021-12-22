After weeks of suspense, voters in the Niagara County Legislature’s Sixth District can now say they will be represented by Chris Voccio come Jan. 1.
The Republican Niagara Falls City councilman posted Wednesday night that State Supreme Court Justice Frank A. Sedita III had invalidated two votes for Democratic opponent William Kennedy in the race which stood at a 776-vote tie following a hand count of ballots earlier this month by the Niagara County Board of Elections.
One outstanding affidavit that has not been opened to this point will be opened Thursday and counted but will not affect the final outcome. It was one of four ballots that were challenged as inadmissible and excluded from the official count. Three of those were opened Nov. 23, giving Kennedy, at the time, a 776-775 count over Voccio prior to the hand count.
Sedita threw out a ballot on which the voter signed the name "Byron Brown," and another on which the voter wrote a set of initials. Sedita said state law requires ballots with such extra markings to be tossed, according to the Buffalo News.
