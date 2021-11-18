Niagara County Legislature candidates Chris Voccio and Bill Kennedy are now in a tie for for the District 6 seat with 774 votes each.
The new count came out as Voccio and his attorney lifted their objection of two of the ballots being opened. The Board of Elections agreed that the assessment that the two ballots had been filled out correctly.
Both of the contested votes went to Kennedy.
Candidates and their attorneys will have until Monday to bring legal proceedings for the last four votes, as to whether they are to remain unopened or counted toward the total amount.
In addition, the write-in campaigns for the Town of Hartland Town Board by Cheryl Confer and Peggie Zaepfel gathered 279 and 253 votes, respectively, making the two incumbents, Joe Reed and David Huntington, the winners of another term as councilmen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.