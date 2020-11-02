Need a little election "detox?"
Well, if you fall into the category of having had enough of all the campaigning, the rhetoric, the junk mail and the political ads on television, then Betsy Diachun has an event for you.
Diachun, an elder with the Universal Unitarian Church located at 639 Main St. in Niagara Falls, will be holding a "post-election detox" event for people who feel a sense of anxiety about what might follow Tuesday's election. She said the event, which will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church, came about after she met several people whose spouses and friends are voting for different parties and expressed a feeling of frustration about not having someone with which they could discuss their feelings.
After the election, she noted that no matter who wins, there will be people disappointed in the outcome, and what might be America’s future. While she said the situation has not been a primary issue among the congregation, she has felt some election anxieties.
The primary issues for her personally have been healthcare as well as the Supreme Court nomination process.
She said the freedom to accept other people’s viewpoints has been an issue of great importance to her as well.
“I think it is with me and my friends,” Diachun said. “We’re very concerned about who gets elected and keep up some of the traditions of this country and we feel that it has to go that way and if it doesn’t, we don’t know what will happen.”
