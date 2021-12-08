LOCKPORT — A lawsuit has been filed with the Niagara County Board of Elections in regard to an affidavit that has remained unopened in the tied race for the 6th District Legislature seat sought by Bill Kennedy (D) and Chris Voccio (R).
On Monday morning at the Niagara Falls courthouse, a judge will hear arguments from attorneys regarding whether the no-party ballot will be counted in the 776-776 contest.
“We really thought that the Democratic chair would eventually agree to do the right thing, but he seems unwilling or incapable of doing that,” Voccio said. “So we need a judge to step in and order that this voter’s vote be counted. If the Democratic Party was willing to stop this voter suppression campaign then we would not need to go to court, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.”
Niagara County Democratic Chair Chris Borgatti disagreed.
“He brought the lawsuit, that’s what we’re going to court,” he said.
Borgatti noted that Voccio has challenged three other ballots after the hand recount last week, which were for Kennedy, casting doubt on Voccio’s claim of wanting all votes to be counted.
“The fix is in,” Borgatti said, noting that in case of a tie, Voccio is a shoe-in when the Republican-led Niagara County Legislature appoints a legislator for the seat, as per election law.
“This isn’t about me. This isn’t me standing in the way,” he said.
Voccio said he has never met the voter, but did knock on her door three times during the campaign.
“She wasn’t home,” he said.
As for Kennedy, he told the US&J that he's looking forward to next year's special election.
"The fix is already in. The county is overwhelmingly Republican," he said. "I'm sure they'll appoint him. I'm getting ready for round two."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.