ALBANY — In the closing days of campaigning for the midterm elections, the crime issue has been moving the needle on voter sentiment.
In the governor’s race, public safety has been the key issue for Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island, since he launched his bid for the state’s most powerful office. It’s a message that has helped him close what had been a wide gap to pull within several points of Gov. Kathy Hochul in a series of polls.
As Zeldin gained traction in a state dominated by Democrats, Hochul changed up her messaging, holding a press conference with Attorney General Tish James to strengthen enforcement of the Red Flag law allowing the seizure of firearms from individuals deemed a danger to themselves or others.
But from some quarters, the response indicated there is division even among Democrats over the state’s embrace of progressive measures aimed at reducing the prison population and limiting the number of people being held in jail while their cases are pending in local courts.
Albany County District Attorney David Soares, following the Hochul-James press conference, offered an unsolicited rebuttal.
Soares said the state leaders were missing the mark by focusing on using the Red Flag law to confiscate the guns of unstable people, noting such enforcement has no impact on the more pervasive “gangland warriors” disrupting urban neighborhoods with stolen guns, ghost guns and “community guns” being passed from one youth to another.
“State leaders must understand the distinction and return to the Capitol to address counter-productive criminal justice reforms if they want to meaningfully address inner city gun violence,” Soares said.
Soares’ argument that the crime issue warrants the immediate attention of state lawmakers echoed the assertions of Zeldin, who insists lawmakers should be called into session immediately to address violent crime.
Zeldin has also argued that Hochul’s focus on new restrictions on pistol permits saddles law-abiding New Yorkers with new requirements without making a dent on violent acts carried out by individuals who have not gone through the lengthy permitting process.
Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter, also a Democrat, added more fuel to the debate, saying his deputies are now overwhelmed by a “culture of lawlessness.” He is calling for an “honest dialogue” when criminal justice policies are reviewed.
Baxter proposed restoration of the dangerousness standard, allowing judges to remand more individuals to jail at arraignment if they pose significant risks to communities.
In her televised debate with Zeldin Oct. 25, Hochul defended the current bail law. “Anyone who commits a crime under our laws, especially with the change they made to bail, has consequences,” she told the congressman, adding: “I don’t know why that’s so important to you.”
A poll released by Emerson College Friday found 57% blame bail reform for increases in crime, with just 28% saying they think it hasn’t been a factor, while 16% said it has actually decreased criminal activity.
Democratic campaign strategist Hank Sheinkopf warned New York Democrats have fallen out of step on the crime issue with the working class voters they hope to have on their side.
“The defection of Democratic elected officials because of their criminal justice positions is a blow to the party’s legislative operation,” Sheinkopf said.
The state’s Democrats have now found themselves “more dependent on African Americans in the inner cities than ever before,” he said. “They are out of step with everybody else. There will be a revolt, and people will either get changes or move to become Republicans.”
A poll released Friday by Slingshot Strategies showed Hochul holding onto a 6-point lead over Zeldin. Early voting begins Saturday, with Nov. 8 marking Election Day.
Some law enforcement executives say they are frustrated that when the Democratic-controlled Legislature does focus on criminal justice, it has been to pass such measures as curbing the ability of parole officers to return troublesome parolees to prison and replacing the word “inmates” in state legislation with “incarcerated individuals.”
Peter Kehoe, executive director of the New York State Sheriffs Association, said it would behoove state policymakers to allow the sheriffs to have input on criminal justice policy.
“We want people to be safe and we want people to be treated fairly and all the things that they want — only they don’t know how to accomplish it and we do,” Kehoe told CNHI. “But they won’t ask us and they won’t listen to us when we try to tell them. They’ve got their own uninformed ideas on how to do it. and then they leave us with a mess to try to figure out how to make it work, which is usually not possible.”
