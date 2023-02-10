Citing “shuttered businesses, dilapidated housing and vacant factories” as his motivation, Falls community organizer Brian Archie has announced that he is a candidate for a seat on the Falls City Council.
Archie said he will seek the endorsements and November ballot lines of both the Democrat and Working Families parties.
A lifelong resident of the Falls, Archie, 49, is married and he and his wife are raising six children in the Cataract City. He recently began working as an “outreach worker” for Niagara University.
“Throughout my professional and volunteer work I have worked to create a community of change in Niagara Falls,” Archie said. “As a trained community organizer, I bring the passion for systemic change and economic empowerment to everything I do.”
Prior to working at NU, Archie was an organizer and trainer with People Power Health.
“I have worked to increase access to healthy food in food deserts, park access, increase physical activity of our seniors and increased social connection through my work with Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative” he said. “I have centered much of my work in creating person centered healthcare in marginalized communities with housing and food assistance as an active board member of the Niagara Falls Housing Authority and Heart Love and Soul.
A graduate of Niagara Falls High School, Archie holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Bryant & Stratton College. He said improving the economic climate in the Falls is a key issue for him.
“Despite being one of the seven wonders of the world, Niagara Falls is a forgotten city,” Archie said. “We are plagued with shuttered businesses, dilapidated housing, and vacant factories from our former economic prosperity period. Most people in my generation left Niagara Falls when given the opportunity. However, I never gave up on my people, my community and the possibility of what Niagara Falls could be.”
Archie also said that he uses his experiences from growing up in the Falls to help youth and young adults to overcome their challenges.
“Like many, I too have experienced challenges in my youth and made some mistakes,” he said. “However, I use those experiences to mentor and guide the youth and adults alike to help bring a sense of hope back to our city. Today, I have dedicated my life to building hope in others. I know what it feels like to feel hopeless. As a community, we have been let down so much by people who we have trusted to lead us. I am working toward that shared space that allows us to create the change we want to see.”
Winning a seat on the city council, Archie said, will help him find a platform to create change.
“I also understand one person running for city council won’t fix what decades of systemic disinvestment and mismanagement has done to our community,” he said. “However, my candidacy can spark a movement of people to begin engaging with and hold(ing) their government accountable. I will work to create a truly participatory government by engaging youth and others living on the fringes to bringing systemic changes to our community.”
