The Niagara Falls City Democratic Committee has selected local businesswoman Colin Ligammari as its new chairperson.
The selection was made at the committee's bi-annual reorganization meeting on Nov. 29. Joining Ligammari as committee officers were Vice Chairman Ezra Scott Jr., Third Vice Chairwoman Alexandra Grose, Secretary David Keegan, Treasurer Annemarie Hauptner and Sergeant at Arms Hassan Ford and Paul Kudela.
The committee also put out a call for candidates who would be interested in running for office in 2023.
Democrat Mayor Robert Restaino has already announced his intention to seek a second term in office. Two seats on the Falls City Council will also be open.
Ligammari said anyone interested in seeking the endorsement of the committee or who might wish to run on the Democratic line should submit a letter of interest to the committee at: Colinnfdc@gmail.com.
The new committee chair also said that anyone interested in working with Democrats during the 2023 election season should email at the same address.
