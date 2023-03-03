A former Niagara Falls city council member is ready to make another run at the mayor’s office.
And this time, Glenn Choolokian says he’ll take on incumbent Mayor Robert Restaino in the Democratic Party primary. Choolokian faced Restaino in the 2019 general election as the Republican candidate for mayor.
“I have always truly believed in the past, and especially now, that I am the only person that can move our city into a new and better direction,” Choolokian said in announcing his candidacy. “The city of Niagara Falls cannot afford to wait any longer. With this being said, that is why I am running as a Democrat, giving myself the best chance to win ...”
Choolokian’s announcement comes on the heels of the Niagara Falls Democratic Committee voting to endorse Restaino as its candidate for mayor. The committee also announced that it was endorsing Brian Archie and Jim Perry for a pair of seats on the Falls City Council.
“The candidates endorsed by the committee today represent a new path forward for Niagara Falls,” Committee Chairwomen Colin Ligammari said. “I am very pleased with the committee’s choices and look forward to supporting their campaigns.”
Restaino announced his plans to seek a second term in early December. Niagara County Democratic Committee Chairman Chris Borgatti said the county party was also endorsing Restaino, Archie and Perry.
“On the county end, we are proud to stand with Mayor Restaino and both council candidates, and I congratulate each of them on their endorsement,” Borgatti said. “You are seeing this party come together, and I believe we are stronger that way. The mayor has proven his commitment to public safety and fiscal responsibility both of which were critical issues to our committee. He knows the issues inside and out.”
Borgatti also said that he was impressed by the city committee’s selection of Archie and Perry.
“Brian and Jim have been working in this community for years, and have demonstrated their leadership abilities in the public and private sectors,” Borgatti said. “That will translate very well into being effective city leaders.”
Choolokian served for one year on the Falls City Council in 2003 and then earned a full term from 2011 to 2015.
“As a former Niagara Falls business owner, former council member and a lifelong resident I consider myself very fortunate to live and work in our city,” Choolokian said. “I have been dismayed and saddened at the amount of failure from our politicians and their inability to move our city forward. The past four years we have had a new administration and things have only gotten worse. I think it’s time to bring in a strong qualified leader with a background of progressive thinking and most importantly a person with a track record of solutions and accomplishments.”
Restaino cruised to an easy general election victory over Choolokian, and a third party candidate, in the 2019 general election.
As the endorsed Democrat, Restaino captured 4,431 votes or 49.59 percent of the 8,935 votes cast citywide that year. Choolokian tallied 2,269 ballots for 25.39 percent of the vote and then political newcomer, now Fourth District Niagara County Legislator Jeffrey Elder (D), running on his self-created Dynamic New Future Line party line, pulled in 1,517 votes for 19.98 percent of the total.
“You may hear from my opponents throughout the upcoming election that I have switched political parties a couple of times and they will say I am not loyal to any certain political party,” Choolokian said. “The people that know me know I have a deep passion for the city of Niagara Falls and all our citizens, I believe that at the local level, political parties are irrelevant. The famous saying for this situation is, ‘There is no Democrat or Republican way to pick up the garbage, fix a street or stop crime.’ “
Choolokian will also revive a modified version of the campaign slogan he used in 2019, “Your Only Chance for Change.” This year, he said, he’ll campaign on the message “ Your Last Chance for Change.”
“Our elected officials’ jobs should be to ensure our community’s safety, promote a positive environment for families to live and businesses to grow in,” Choolokian said. “We live in a remarkable community, filled with talented and educated people who share a deep appreciation for our beautiful historic city. I believe we still have what it takes to make this a thriving, economically viable, sustainable environment for our families, students, seasonal residents and tourists.”
