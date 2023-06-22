Two of the three candidates seeking to become the Democratic nominee for mayor of Niagara Falls squared off in a debate sponsored by the Niagara Gazette on Wednesday at the Niagara Falls Public Library.
One of them — former city councilman and long-time Niagara Falls Water Board employee Glenn Choolokian — stayed for the entire event.
The other — community activist and local contractor Demetreus Nix — left about a half hour in after becoming upset when pressed by a moderator for his thoughts on the condition of the library building when he wanted to talk about what he felt was a more important issue — drug addiction and its impact on the city and its residents.
“Nobody brought up the opioid epidemic like that don’t matter,” Nix said before exiting the library’s auditorium where the debate was held. “Like my father didn’t die of an overdose? This is an issue to us. Our babies are dying.”
Before Nix’s departure, both candidates answered questions on a variety of topics from Gazette reporter Mark Scheer and Tom Darro, host of the “Viewpoint” talk show on WEBR AM 1440.
Both candidates were given two minutes for opening statements.
During his two minutes, Choolokian discussed his experience working with the Niagara Falls Water Board for more than 30 years and about being an owner of businesses in the Falls, a two-term city councilman and former council chairman.
“Why am I running? Because I think the last four years here were the worst four years ever in the city. I care about Niagara Falls. I love the people here and I believe I’m the best qualified to move our city forward,” he said.
“Year after year we hear promises,” he added. “I look back on the last four years and I think ‘we’ve got to do something.’” We talk about the city’s been messed up for 10, 20 years. It’s been 40 years.”
In his opening statement, Nix, who earlier in the day lost one of his company’s Dumpster trucks in a fire on the I-190, said he decided to run for mayor because he felt he owed it to his community.
At the outset of the debate, he said he might not answer all of the questions as posed by the moderators because he believed there were issues facing the city that needed to be discussed but not be brought up.
“If you go back on my Facebook, you can see the different things that I stand on,” he said. “Tonight, I’m going to point out things that’s happening in our communities that have been looked over like the opioid epidemic, the murders that’s going on and that is affecting day to day.”
“I want to unite the people and that’s what I’m all about,” he added.
When asked in an opening question about what qualities they would bring to the job if elected mayor, Nix said he believes he’s the right person to not just oversee city government but to fix what he described as a “broken system” run by “disconnected” politicians who stay in office too long.
“I thought that being a civil servant was you join politics, you serve your time in your community and you go back to private life,” he said. “When were we supposed to become career politicians. That ain’t how this was supposed to be set up. We’ve got people who are just worried about running politics. They want their whole life to be politics. They want politics to make their life.”
“I’m not running against the mayor (incumbent Robert Restaino). I’m not running against Choolokian. I’m running against the system that has forgotten the people of Niagara Falls for too long,” Nix added.
In response to the same question, Choolokian cited his record of public service, which he said includes decades of experience in handling budgets and overseeing union contracts.
“I have 36 years of being a union president, a two-term councilman, a business owner and a track record of doing what’s right in Niagara Falls,” he said.
“I’ve done a job as a councilperson, as a union president of moving our city forward and taking care of our people,” he added.
Choolokian said he believes he is the best qualified candidate to run for mayor in years because he is a person who is capable of working with people from a variety of backgrounds, regardless of their political affiliations.
“We’re Niagara Falls. We’re not a party,” he said.
Darro asked both candidates what they planned to do differently than previous mayors to help turn the city around.
Choolokian said his plan would focus on two problems he believes residents are concerned about most — reducing crime and addressing infrastructure needs, including potholes and road repairs.
On the issue of crime, he said he would advocate for putting more officers onto city streets and in business districts, either on bicycles or on foot. He also said he would ask other entities, including New York State Parks and the Seneca Nation of Indians, to pick up part of the city’s public safety costs as a way to offset expenses for the Falls.
“Crime is horrible. Is that something we can fix overnight? Absolutely not,” he said.
Nix agreed, although he said he saw it from a different perspective than “government hacks” who, unlike him, were not directly impacted by one of the city’s biggest problems — gun violence.
Nix said the victim of a deadly shooting over the weekend was one of his cousins who, like many other homicide victims in the city, lost his life over what Nix described as a long-standing “beef.”
“He was killed in a 20-year beef that’s been going on that hasn’t been stopped. We are losing our fathers. We are losing our kids to pointless beefs,” he said.
While many politicians, especially Democrats, advocate for removing illegal guns through buyback programs and other means, Nix said he believes the answer to the problem involves more education and possibly legalizing more firearms so people who commit crimes with guns can be more easily traced.
He said the most important thing is educating young people.
“It isn’t just potholes that need to be fixed. Yeah the potholes need to be fixed, but that’s the easy things to fix, definitely for a guy like me that does potholes. But how do we fix our babies from dying? How do we stop more of our babies from dying? How do we stop that 16-year-old kid from feeling like he has to carry a gun? These are the issues that you can’t address when you don’t understand the people.”
“Once again, it’s a failed system,” Nix added. “Our system is failing us.”
Nix exited the debate before being asked questions about two projects that have drawn a lot of attention over the past year or so — Niagara Falls Redevelopment’s $1.5 billion data center proposal and the Restaino administration’s $150 million “events campus” known as Centennial Park.
Choolokian described the data center as a “good thing if it’s true” while acknowledging NFR, a company owned by billionaire real estate developers Howard and Edward Milstein, hasn’t done much with the 140 acres it has acquired in Niagara Falls over the past two-plus decades.
Choolokian said he’s not a fan of the first step in Restaino’s Centennial Park effort — the ongoing bid to seize, through the city’s power of eminent domain, 10 acres of land from NFR.
“Eminent domain I don’t like because it’s very expensive,” he said.
“If we had that property right now there’s not big businesses or corporations that want to come in and take that land,” he added.
The bottom line, according to Choolokian, is for the city to get away from spending public money on projects in favor of more developments backed with private-sector dollars.
“As a councilman and as myself I don’t the taxpayers should fund any project in Niagara Falls,” he said. “We need private developers.”
As for dealing with NFR in general, Choolokian said, if elected mayor, he would do his best to work with company officials, Howard Milstein included.
“We’re going to have to work with them,” he said. “If I have to go fly see Mr. Milstein, we’ll go see him.”
Incumbent Mayor Restaino did not attend the debate due to what he described as a prior commitment. The mayor was the guest of honor during the “First Day of Summer Picnic,” a campaign fundraiser held Wednesday evening at LaSalle waterfront park. The event was organized by Democrats Building Bridges, a political action committee overseen by Niagara Falls Water Board Chairman and Restaino appointee Nick Forster.
In lieu of attending the debate, Restaino submitted a statement which was read to the audience inside the library by Gazette reporter Rick Pfeiffer before the debate started.
In his statement, the Restaino said: “Please accept my apology for not joining you this evening. Several months ago, I committed to an attend an event for a group and I could not cancel given my commitment.
I always enjoy the opportunity to share my ideas with the residents as I did on June 15 (a previous candidates forum organized by Falls Councilman Ken Tompkins). In addition, to show the stark differences that exist with the other candidates.
Again, please accept my apologies for not joining you today and I look forward to seeing you in your neighborhood.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.