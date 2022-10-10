Chris Borgatti will continue to serve as Niagara County Democratic Committee chairman for two more years.
The 34-year-old Borgatti, who has served as the party's interim chair since August 2021, received unanimous support for a full-term as the party's leader during a committee meeting on Thursday.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to lead my party here locally and for the trust the committee has placed in me.” Borgatti said. “It is time for a new generation of leadership, and I am very lucky to have such a strong executive board around me. I will do my best to recruit candidates committed to good government and are willing to put the work in to get elected.”
Borgatti is the youngest serving county Democratic Party chairman in New York state and the youngest to hold the position in Niagara County. He is in his second year studying at the University of Buffalo School of Law and works part-time as a law clerk with a local firm.
As for the future, Borgatti said he understands that the "GOP machine" has dominated Niagara County government elections for the past two decades and said it is going to take a "real effort and organization" on the part of county Democrats to change that.
"Voters deserve a choice when they go to the polls and I am committed to doing that," he said. "There is too much at stake, even in local elections, to not get involved. Our party will focus on being more visible in the community and highlight the ways Democrats can make a positive impact on people’s lives.”
