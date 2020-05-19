FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to supporters during a rally in New York. A federal appeals court gave the green light Tuesday, May 19, 2020 to New York state’s June 23 Democratic presidential primary. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with a lower court judge who ruled two weeks ago that the primary must include the contest over the state’s objections. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)