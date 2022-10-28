For the first time since Angelo Morinello was elected to the State Assembly in 2016, he will face a challenger in this year’s race.
The incumbent Republican will face off against local businessman Doug Mooradian for the newly redistricted 145th State Assembly seat, which is made up of the City of Niagara Falls and the entirety of the towns of Niagara, Wheatfield, Cambria, Lewiston, Porter and Grand Island.
While Morinello touted his accomplishments for his district while serving Albany, and saying that more work needs to be done, Mooradian has promised to be the change for better days he was long told would come to Niagara County.
Angelo Morinello
The three-term incumbent Assemblyman for the district, Angelo Morinello has long been a public servant for Niagara Falls as a city judge. State law requires judges to retire when they reach the age of 70, but Morinello was not ready to cease his community service and involvement, and he felt the incumbent assemblyman at the time, John Ceretto, was not servicing the community as he saw fit.
Morinello views the position of assemblyman as four pillars, Albany involvement, constituent services, connectivity, and community involvement.
Morinello’s time in Albany included securing permanent funding for the Discover Niagara shuttle service, getting the Department of Transportation to rebuild Niagara Street and John Daly Boulevard into more user-friendly locations, securing a $100,000 grant for the Aquarium of Niagara toward renovations, helping the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center get a $100,000 community development grant so it would be eligible for federal grants, getting 21 schools to participate in the Summer Reading Challenge program, working with State Senator Rob Ortt to help farmers recover from hailstorms and flooding in 2020, and expanded the types of crimes eligible for judicial diversion.
Morinello touted his ability to bring people together if they have issues or a need and put them with somebody who may be able to solve it.
“That’s something that comes with experience and age, and six years in the Assembly has put me in a position to have tremendous bipartisan support for projects that I need done,” Morinello said.
Morinello’s office has helped whoever calls them with any problems they have, whether that be getting a liquor license, pension difficulties or helping over 1,500 people with their unemployment paperwork during the COVID-19 pandemic. He feels with his community outreach, connectability, availability, and successes he had in assisting people is what makes him worth re-electing.
The makeup of the State Assembly is 107 Democrats and 43 Republicans, with Morinello firmly in the minority party. He said he stays out of party in-fighting and has fostered relationships with the Democrat leadership, with it not mattering who brings bills to the floor to vote, as long as they get passed for the betterment of the community.
If elected to another term, Morinello wants to add two new trustees to the New York Power Authority, with one of them a permanent Niagara County trustee, and complete downtown projects along that started through his tenure, such as the former Joe Anderson properties the state through USA Niagara purchased for $27 million.
Morinello also noted that the state invested close to a quarter of a billion dollars in his tenure in refurbishing the parks, removing the Robert Moses parkway, and providing access to the Niagara Gorge. This year, the Niagara Falls mayor’s office did not renew the contract for the convention center with Philadelphia-based Spectrum, giving it to Destination Niagara instead. With control over that and the Falls Street area, the city has more control over its destiny.
“It’s been a work in progress,” Morinello said, with his upbringing and experience in Niagara Falls having him see all the tourism in the area, the demise of urban renewal projects, and new refurbishing efforts. “Now it’s a matter of connecting the dots and bringing the middle in so we’re all on one page.”
Doug Mooradian
“I’ve lived pretty much my whole life hearing about how brighter days are coming and change is right around the corner,” Mooradian said. “And that just never seems to come. and I got tired of waiting.”
That is how Doug Mooradian, a businessman from Niagara Falls, described what drove him to run for State Assembly, running as this year’s Democratic Party candidate.
As a businessman, Mooraidan helped start Health System Services in 2004, launching their home medical equipment division, and worked with Pine Pharmaceuticals in Tonawanda. He also worked to get another company off the ground in Houston.
In the community, Mooradian’s involvement with the health care industry led him to raise money for the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for expansions, including the Heart Center. He has also served as the chairman for the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center golf tournament for eight years and has served on the committee for the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club. He has been honored with the Emerging Leader Alumni Award by the Niagara Falls Education Foundation, the Volunteer of the Year Award by the Boys and Girls Club, and has been named to Buffalo Business First’s 40 under 40 list.
Passion for the community fuels Mooradian as he believes the area can do better. Given that there have not been two people on the ballot since 2016, it was time for him to step up.
He feels the district is an afterthought to Albany, as the revenue generated from the state parks, Seneca Niagara Casino, and New York Power Authority never seems to make its way back home. Talking to people in the district, the one statement he found that everyone agreed with him on that there is no community that shares more of its valuable resources and gets so little in return than their’s.
His immediate goal is to give the district a stronger voice in Albany to bring more state funds to the area. Running as a Democrat, Mooradian feels he can have an immediate impact with this seat being with the Assembly’s majority party. With several surrounding Assembly district seats In Western New York currently held by Democrats having a positive impact on their communities, it make him wonder why there is so much inequity.
Other topics Mooradian is campaigning on is seeking more funding for public safety in school’s, protecting women’s freedoms and safe access to health care, revisiting bail reform, and improving economic development in the county.
“We see the renaissance and the resurgence in Buffalo. and yet, we’re a huge revenue producer for the state,” Mooradian said. “Why can’t we do more of that here?”
The role of State Assemblyman appealed to Mooradian more than running for a town board or city council because you have to be in the majority party to get something done. For a State Assembly seat, that person is the only voice for the district in Albany.
Despite having never held office before, Mooradian sees that as a good thing, since he will be able to bring some fresh perspectives and ideas.
“It’s about the dynamic about whether or not voters think that we can do better,” Mooradian said. “If votes feel that we still have a long way to go to reach our full potential, and that voters think that we’re being treated unfairly as a community, then it’s time to vote for a change.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.