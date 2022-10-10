North Tonawanda-based Niagara County Legislator Richard L. Andres was re-elected chairman of the Niagara County Republican Committee during the committee’s reorganization meeting Sept. 28.
The vote to award Andres a third term as chairman was unanimous. During his tenure, the county GOP grew its majority in the county legislature and had some successes in the city of Niagara Falls, where the voter registration advantage belongs to the Democratic Party.
“We recruit strong candidates who have a desire to serve their community and share our values. After winning elections, our team governs responsibility, maintaining fiscal integrity and standing up for our freedoms. This helps us attract independent and like-minded Democrat voters,” Andres said in Thursday statement about his reelection.
The party is aiming to make inroads with younger voters in Niagara County, Andres added.
“We believe many younger voters now recognize the failure of Joe Biden’s economic giveaways that have led to record inflation and how it is directly impacting them,” he said. “They support conservative principles and it’s our job to let them know there is a place for them in the Republican Party.”
