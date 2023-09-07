BUFFALO — Two University at Buffalo postdoctoral scholars have been named fellows of a prestigious National Science Foundation (NSF) program that aims to advance scientific discovery and diversify the fields of mathematics and science.
The scholars – Karla Rosalia Sanchez Lievanos and Emmanuel M. Nsengiyumva – will join NSF’s Mathematical and Physical Sciences Ascending Postdoctoral Research Fellowship (MPS-Ascend) program, which awards 20 to 50 fellowships annually.
The program supports early career researchers who aim to “broaden the participation of members of groups that are historically excluded and currently underrepresented” in math and the physical sciences, according to the NSF.
“The University at Buffalo is a diverse and inclusive scholarly community that is dedicated to supporting underrepresented, early career scientists with resources so they can pursue innovative research, transformative educational experiences and service opportunities with global impact,” says Provost A. Scott Weber. “Our two NSF Ascend fellows exemplify this commitment, and they will undoubtedly strengthen UB’s position as New York’s flagship research university, as well as its vision to be recognized among the nation’s Top 25 public research universities.”
Lievanos and Nsengiyumva are UB’s first two NSF Ascend Fellows. Other fellows from this year’s class are pursuing postdoctoral research at Harvard University, Princeton University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and elsewhere.
Emmanuel Nsengiyumva
Nsengiyumva earned a PhD this summer from UB, will receive $300,000 over three years to work with UB engineers to develop new materials that include nanopores and are capable of self-healing if damaged.
These materials will be used to create membranes that separate carbon dioxide (CO2) from other gases — a technology that factories and power plants could potentially install to reduce the amount of carbon they release. Such an advance could reduce carbon emissions worldwide, helping to slow the pace of global warming.
Nsengiyumva, who also earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from UB in chemical engineering, arrived in the U.S. after spending more than 14 years in a Congolese refugee camp in Rwanda.
Karla Rosalia Sanchez Lievanos
Lievanos, who earned a PhD in chemistry in May from the University of Rochester, will receive $200,000 over two years from the NSF.
She will study per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals,” which are included in countless commercial products and are now being found throughout the environment, posing health risks to humans and wildlife.
Originally from Oaxtepec, Mexico, Lievanos will develop prototype “nanocages,” which function like tiny spongey containers that soak up pollutants from water. Nanocages also have unique responses to light that can enable them to transform pollutants into safe by-products.
