The New York Power Authority’s free STEM weekend workshop series continues at the Niagara Power Vista on Saturday and Sunday. The workshops will run between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. every weekend in August.
Visitors of all ages can reserve one of several STEM kits, which include engineering building equipment, blueprints, blocks, magnets and electrical lab instruments. Reservations are required, and can be made by filling out the STEM workshop reservation form.
On Saturday, the Buffalo Science Museum will hold its STEM Teen Initiative program at the Power Vista. Guests will be able to view living and non-living invertebrates, such as cockroaches, spiders and beetles. Niagara Power Vista guests will have the opportunity to make their own bug out of craft supplies.
The Challenger Learning Center of Lockport will also attend the weekend workshops and bring its mobile planetarium. The center is assisting NYPA in promoting the upcoming 2024 Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024. For more information on the Challenger Learning Center’s programs, visit its webpage.
The Niagara Power Vista offers an array of multimedia exhibits, including hands-on interactive technologies, large touch screens, and a virtual rollercoaster relating to the production of electricity, energy efficiency and the area’s history. The location also provides unique views from the observation deck 350 feet above the Niagara River Gorge. The Niagara Power Vista is a stop on the Discover Niagara Shuttle’s Falls to the Fort route.
For more information about the Niagara Power Vista, visit the visitors center webpage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.