Molly Passow, a junior pursuing a dual major in tourism and event management and marketing, was honored with the Club Management Association of America Foundation’s coveted Joe Perdue Scholarship. She was one of only 10 students nationwide recognized for her commitment to the club management industry.
The Cleveland, Ohio, native plans to pursue a career in private clubs as an event manager, a passion she discovered through her internship at The Country Club in Pepper Pike, Ohio, one of Cleveland’s most prestigious country clubs. She also hopes to continue to build relationships with other club management professionals through CMAA and become a certified club manager.
“This scholarship will provide a vast network and resources to help me develop my career in the world of private clubs,” Passow said.
On campus, Passow, who is also minoring in American Sign Language and Deaf studies, is a Vincentian Scholar, one of a select group of students who work with local service providers to promote social justice and advocate for marginalized populations as they develop leadership skills in the Vincentian tradition. Her other leadership roles include serving as co-president of the Campus Programming Board, Class of 2023 programming chair for the NU Student Government Association, and president of NU’s student chapter of the Club Management Association of America. She is also a tour guide for the Office of Admissions.
The Joe Perdue Scholarship provides tuition support to students who are pursuing careers in club management. It was established in 1988 to honor Joe Perdue, CCM, CHE, the club industry’s leading hospitality educator.
From 1986 to 2015, Perdue served as academic advisor for the Club Management Association of America and was responsible for the initial development of CMAA’s Business Management Institute. He coordinated more than 300 weeklong BMI programs for more than 10,000 professionals. Beyond the U.S., he developed education programs in China, South Africa, Europe, and Canada.
