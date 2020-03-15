With schools closed for the foreseeable future, the Niagara Falls School District is implementing a take-home meal plan for its students.
Starting on Tuesday, March 17, the district will be offering a lunch/breakfast combo to all of its students. Superintendent Mark Laurrie said students should go to their nearest school — not necessarily their school building but whichever is closer to their home — between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to pick up their take-home bag.
Each bag will contain a lunch for that day and a breakfast for the following day, Laurrie said.
Bags will be distributed at the front door/main entrance at each of the city schools.
Laurrie added that school administrators will monitor the program and adjustments to distribution sites will be made, depending on the needs of the community.
