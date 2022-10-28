To enhance its commitment to keeping its constituents well-informed, the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education will be providing summaries of its bi-weekly board meetings. Here are the notes from its Oct. 20 meeting.
External Audit Findings
The district’s external auditors Drescher & Melecki presented their findings for the district’s financial position ending June 30, 2022. The auditors reviewed over $200 million and issued the district a clean audit. Superintendent Mark Laurrie credited the Board of Education and an outstanding District financial team for the stellar results. The board voted unanimously to approve the external audit.
Update: Niagara Falls High School (NFHS) Pathways to Excellence
Niagara Falls High School provided an update on NFHS’ new Pathways to Excellence Program. The NFHS Pathways to Excellence Program provides an individualized educational experience emphasizing healthy and respectful relationships between students and staff. Community partners, NFHS teachers, and staff help guide students in entering the workforce, pursuing career training, or preparing for a post-secondary educational program.
In the 2022-2023 school year, 99 students are participating in the program, availing themselves of support to recover credits while utilizing flexible scheduling. Many of these students face significant challenges.
The goals of the program are:
• To improve academic achievement, self‐management, social skills, and conflict resolution through guided mentorship
• Reduce school violence
• Reduce suspension rates
• Increase attendance and retention
• Improve school connectedness and engagement
Board Approval of the following bids (highlights):
• Approval of funds for the 2022 -2023 Smart Scholars Early College High School Grant – pays for district students to obtain college credit for courses at Niagara County Community College and Niagara University.
• Approval of a contract for professional evaluation services for the 2022 Youth Risk Behavior Survey. The survey will be administered in November 2022. The results of the study will be available in January 2023. The data is used to write grants and formulate programming.
• Approval of a contract with the Research Foundation for the State University of New York on behalf of the State University of New York at Buffalo to provide staff training in Trauma Informed Care and other mental health services for Student Champion Teams at Niagara Falls High School, Gaskill Prep, and LaSalle Prep.
The Board passed a resolution authorizing the district to proceed with $29,342,500 to pay for the following capital projects:
• Community Education Center (CEC) Fire Suppression System – The fire suppression system will release an inert gas (safe for humans) should a fire break out. The gas smothers the oxygen in the room and puts the fire out. This is necessary because District records are stored there.
• NFHS Fire Shutter Doors Replacement – Fire shutter doors contain a fire should one break out.
• Gaskill Prep School and LaSalle Prep School HVAC Unit Replacement/Air Conditioning
• Secure Vestibules for 14 NFCSD Buildings – Additional vestibules with bulletproof glass will be constructed in all schools. Once the vestibules are completed, secure entry to NFCSD schools will follow these steps:
1) All visitors must make an appointment (call ahead) before coming to the school
2) Visitors will be buzzed in the first set of doors
3) Inside the first set of doors, there will be a “ticket window,” and the visitor will be asked for his/her driver’s license
4) The license will be scanned utilizing a system called Raptor. Raptor checks the license to see if the individual is on the sex offender registry or has an outstanding criminal issue.
5) The license will be used to make a badge if necessary.
6) At that point, the visitor will be buzzed into a second door and will pass through the Evolv Weapons Detection System
Cameras for all building access doors – The district will equip all 221 of its additional exterior doors with a device that will sound an alarm if a door is propped open. Cameras will record all activity at these entranceways.
The Board approved a public referendum at all polling sites on Jan. 17, 2023. This referendum asks that the voters give the district permission to raise the debt ceiling to fund the aforementioned capital projects. The District will receive a 98% repayment from New York state. The remaining 2%, or approximately $590,000, will come from one year of the NFCSD’s casino payments.
The next Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education meeting is Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
