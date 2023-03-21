To enhance its commitment to keeping its constituents well-informed, the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education will be providing summaries of its bi-weekly board meetings. Here are the notes from its March 16 meeting.
Gaskill Prep School Update
Gaskill Prep School Principal Derek Zimmerman presented the Gaskill School Comprehensive Improvement Plan (SCEP).
• SCEP Commitment 1 and strategies focus on creating an environment where students feel welcomed and want to be at school, positively impacting chronic absenteeism.
• SCEP Commitment 2 includes engagement, data-driven instructional strategies, and restorative practices that have drastically reduced student suspensions and student discipline incidents.
To date, student discipline incidents have declined by 56%
To date, student suspension rates have fallen 57%
The counselors and social workers ability to identify at-risk students, as well as access a complete menu of social-emotional learning (SEL) services, has allowed them to better assist students in crisis and/or with mental health issues.
Increasing the number of family and community engagement activities has helped to establish a positive social media presence that celebrates the accomplishments of Gaskill Prep School (GPS) students and teachers, which, in turn, has helped to increase parent buy-in, as well as improve the overall community perception of Gaskill Prep School.
Budget Update
Budget Manager Julie Jacklin presented an update on the proposed 2023/24 school year budget. Changes in appropriations from the Feb. 23, Board of Education meeting include:
• A rise I out-of-district tuition costs
• BOCES programs – still being determined; lowering some costs
• Apple products for K – 2 have a new funding source, saving the district a considerable sum
Superintendent Laurrie noted that the proposed budget is responsible and does not increase the tax levy or cut any district jobs or programs.
Internal Audit
The district’s internal auditor, the Bonadio Group, conducted an audit of the NFCSD’s Purchasing Department. It did not find any material findings and will not require any corrective action plan.
New Business – Highlights
Superintendent Laurrie presented new business items the board will vote on at the Board of Education meeting on March 30. These items include:
• RECOMMENDED: APPROVAL OF A CONTRACT WITH THE NIAGARA FALLS NATIONAL HERITAGE AREA TO PROVIDE ARTWORK FOR CULTURALLY RESPONSIVE TEACHING AT NIAGARA FALLS HIGH SCHOOL — Niagara Falls High School would like to increase cultural understanding among the students and community inside Niagara Falls High School. Therefore, the district wishes to enter into a contract with The Niagara Falls National Heritage Area to secure artwork to promote greater cultural understanding among the students and community while at Niagara Falls High School. Students, staff, and the community will be involved in the process.
• RECOMMENDED: ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF THE REAL PROPERTY TAX REPORT CARD FOR 2023‐2024 — State law requires that upon school board approval of the budget and before it is submitted
to voters for approval, a real property tax report card must be submitted to the New York State Education Department (SED) by the end of the business day immediately following its approval by the school board. As also required by state law, the school board must pass a resolution or motion adopting the real property tax report card before the district submits it to the SED. The board is recommended to accept and approve the Real Property Tax Report Card for 2023‐2024 at its March 30 meeting.
• RECOMMENDED: APPROVAL OF THE SUPERINTENDENT’S RECOMMENDED GENERAL FUND BUDGET FOR THE SCHOOL YEAR 2023‐2024 — The Superintendent has prepared his recommendation for the 2023‐2024 budget in the amount of $181,504,208.00 and has submitted it to the Board for its approval. Accordingly, a motion is recommended for the Board of Education to receive and approve the Superintendent’s recommended General Fund Budget for 2023‐2024.
Superintendent’s Report
The district will hold its annual celebration honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Tuesday, April 18 at 6 p.m. in the Bloneva Bond Primary School auditorium. The district will honor the following individuals:
• Civil Rights Achievement Award – Michael Williamson
• Youth Civil Rights Achievement Award – Aisha Makama, Raionna Nickens
• Spirit of Dr. King Award – Niagara Falls Firefighters Toy Fund Committee
• Tiffany Nalls Ford Award – Dorothy Brundidge
The next meeting of the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education is scheduled for March 30 at 5:30 p.m., 630 66th St.
