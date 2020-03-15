The city of Niagara Falls declared its own state of emergency on Sunday, Mayor Robert Restaino announced.
“In keeping with the intent of the City of Niagara Falls to work in cooperation and coordination with state and county officials during this pandemic, I am declaring a public health emergency in the City of Niagara Falls and directing the following actions to be taken,” Restaino said in a release. “This an evolving situation and so further information may develop as we move forward.”
Those actions:
• The John Duke Center and LaSalle Senior Center will be closed until further notice with the exception of the nutrition program, which will be open Monday but suspended on Tuesday until further notice.
• All city youth programs are canceled until further notice.
• All city boards and commissions that meet at city hall at 5 p.m. or later are canceled until further notice.
• City offices are open for business and city employees should take appropriate health precautions.
