Due to the local state of emergencies of Niagara and Erie counties, Col. Mark Larson, commander of the 914th Air Refueling Wing, has decided to restrict access to the air base to just individuals that work or have a mission essential need to be on the base. This restriction will last until further notice.
“We are incorporating a telework system for certain 914th ARW employees that do not have a critical need to work on the installation. We are also following the 60-day, DoD mandated, travel restriction for all military, DoD civilians and their families,” Larson said in a release. “At this time, drill weekends will remain scheduled as normal for 914th ARW Reserve Citizen Airmen. Traditional Reservists within a 50-mile radius are asked to report as normal. Airmen outside that radius are requested to reschedule following the 60-day travel restriction.”
Non-mission essential areas will be closed to non-DoD and retired personnel to include areas such as the base physical fitness center, community activity center, lodging and base exchange.
“We are working closely with the Niagara Falls Air Force Federal Credit Union on the installation to help maintain unencumbered customer access,” Larson said. “We understand there may be a critical need for access to specific services and each request will be addressed by appointment on a case by case basis. We ask that non-mission essential individuals contact our directory at 236-2000 for assistance.”
The Buffalo Military Entrance Processing Station has restricted family access to the facility to help maintain social distancing guidelines.
