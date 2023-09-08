Jaclynne Tato, a June graduate of Lewiston-Porter High School, is the recipient of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s (NFMMC) Junior Volunteer Scholarship.
A Ransomville resident, Tato volunteered 240 hours over three years, working in patient escort, nursing, administration, the P3 Center, and Child Advocacy Center.
She is attending Carnegie Mellon University, majoring in chemistry while on a pre-med track with the eventual goal of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.
“My experience as a Junior Volunteer enriched my life by facilitating my understanding of what a hospital environment is like,” Tato said. “It has confirmed my desire to continue down the career path I defined for myself in the seventh grade.”
The $500 scholarship, co-sponsored by the Medical Center Auxiliary and Foundation, has been awarded since 1999 to a graduating high school senior who has volunteered for at least two years and 100 hours at Memorial or the Schoellkopf Health Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.