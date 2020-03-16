With the presence of Coronavirus in Western New York, Catholic Health, which operates Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston, is taking the following steps to protect the health and safety of its patients, visitors and staff, effective Wednesday:
• All elective surgeries are being cancelled unless deemed medically urgent by the patient’s medical provider
• All hospital visitation is being suspended except for patients receiving end-of-life care or who have had a change in their health status; and for fathers, spouses and life partners of maternity patients. Under these special circumstances, one visitor will be allowed per patient and all visitors will have to submit to a verbal health screening and temperature scan.
• All associates throughout Catholic Health will have to submit to a verbal health screening and temperature scan before they can enter any Catholic Health building.
• Where possible, associates may be asked to work from home.
Catholic Health is taking these aggressive and prudent measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus in our community and ensure the facility stands ready to care for those who are sick and injured.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center also updated its revised visitation policy to better protect its patients, staff and visitors in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The updated policy will be reviewed regularly and will remain in effect until further notice. Changes include:
• Visiting hours on the medical units will now be from noon to 3 p.m. daily.
• Visitation on the behavioral health floors will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
• Patient visitation is limited to immediate family members/significant others who have been authorized by the patient. Only one visitor at a time will be permitted.
• Visitors under age 14 will not permitted.
All visitors will be asked to sign in and undergo a medical screening at Memorial’s first floor information desk in addition to signing in at the nurses station on the unit they visit. Emergency Department visitors will be asked to sign in at the registration desk in the ER1 waiting room.
“Although this will result in additional inconvenience we can’t overstate the importance of taking these steps to mitigate the spread of this coronavirus and to protect our patients, staff and the community,” Memorial Vice President & Chief Nursing Officer JoAnn Pellegrino said.
