Legislature grants chairwoman emergency powers

The Niagara County Legislature has approved a resolution granting emergency powers to Chairwoman Rebecca Wydysh, R-Lewiston, to help deal with the potential impact of the novel coronavirus on the community.
Lawmakers approved the resolution in a unanimous vote during a special meeting held Friday in Lockport.
Although there were still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Niagara County as of Friday evening, Wydysh said county officials were looked to take a proactive approach to the situation.
Under the resolution, Wydysh now has the authority to sign any contracts or documents, in consultation with Niagara County Attorney Claude Joerg and Niagara County Manager Rick Updegrove. It also suspends a previous requirement that the public be given 48-hour advance notice of any legislature meeting.
“I think we’ve seen this situation evolving and escalating everywhere ... Please know it would always be my intention to get this legislature together in person when we are able to. Clearly, that is the best way to do our work together,” Wydysh said. “This is just in preparation to what may come ... We still have no positive cases in Niagara county.”
Joerg noted the powers only relate to matters dealing with coronavirus, and that any actions done by Wydysh will be reported to the legislature within 48 hours of execution.
Legislator Christopher Robins, D-Niagara Falls, asked Wydysh how they would be notified of meetings, and Wydysh said the official notification would be by email. Text messages are an option as well, according to Wydysh.
Legislator William Collins, R-Lockport, asked what the line of succession would be. Wydysh said after her, the leadership role in the legislature would go to Vice Chairman John Syracuse, R-Newfane, then to Majority Leader Randy Brady, R-North Tonawanda.
The emergency powers stay in effect until the Niagara County Legislature repeals, rescinds or amends the resolution.
As of Friday, Niagara County Health Director Daniel Stapleton said the number of county residents under quarantine was 11. He said one individual is scheduled to complete their 14-day quarantine after Friday, so the number may go down to 10 on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.